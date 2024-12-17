Overview

Certification under Act 235 is typically valid for five years and the expiration date is marked on the certification card. Certification will not be renewed once it expires and certified individuals who fail to complete all required actions prior to expiration will be required to apply for initial certification.

Submit a renewal application no earlier than six months before the expiration date listed on the certification card. Applicants who are approved to attend renewal training have six months to complete renewal training.

WAIVERS: As specified in Act 235, Section 10.1, Municipal Police Officers who are currently certified under Act 120 are waived of renewal training requirements but must still submit the TACS application for review.

Training waivers may be granted for other individuals who completed at least three (3) hours of formal law enforcement training within the past 5 years and/or law enforcement firearms training or qualification within the past year.

How to renew

Step 1: Log into the TACS website Use your Keystone Login username and password to login into TACS. If you do not have a Keystone Login username and password, you can create one by selecting either “New User” or “Existing User not mapped to Keystone Login account.” Once you are in the system, select the Home Act 235 button and select the Certification Renewal Application. Scroll down to select Start Application.

Step 2: Correspondence will be sent to the email address provided notifying you of the status of your application and providing instructions for further action.

Step 3: Upon receipt of official notification you have been approved, schedule training at an Act 235 certified school. A list of certified schools can be found on the Certified Schools page. It is your responsibility to schedule the training after receiving the approval letter.

Step 4: Once you have successfully completed training and the Act 235 certified school submits your grade, you will receive your new card in the mail.

Fees

The fee for certification is $30.