    Update on Independent Review of Security at Governor’s Residence

    April 16, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is continuing to work with partners in law enforcement to investigate the arson attack and attempted homicide at the Governor’s Residence. As part of that review, PSP will engage a third-party expert to conduct an independent security review. This independent review will consist of a risk and vulnerability assessment of the Governor’s Residence and grounds following a security breach and criminal arson that occurred on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

    Additional details about the independent review will be released in the coming days.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media