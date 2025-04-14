UPDATE: The suspect in the arson that occurred at the Governor’s Residence on 04/13/25 has been identified as Cody A. Balmer, 03/23/1987, of Harrisburg, PA. He was taken into custody without incident and charged through Magisterial District Court 12-1-02, Harrisburg. Due to a medical event not connected to this incident or his arrest, Balmer was transported to an area hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. He remains under PSP supervision and will be transported to the Dauphin County Prison for arraignment upon his release.

Please refer to the affidavit of probable cause for additional details. Balmer’s booking photograph is available from the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Video of Sunday’s press conference and additional photos are available at PAcast.