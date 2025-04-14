Skip to agency navigation
    UPDATE - State Police Investigating Fire at Governor’s Residence

    April 14, 2025

    UPDATE: The suspect in the arson that occurred at the Governor’s Residence on 04/13/25 has been identified as Cody A. Balmer, 03/23/1987, of Harrisburg, PA. He was taken into custody without incident and charged through Magisterial District Court 12-1-02, Harrisburg. Due to a medical event not connected to this incident or his arrest, Balmer was transported to an area hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. He remains under PSP supervision and will be transported to the Dauphin County Prison for arraignment upon his release.

    Please refer to the affidavit of probable cause for additional details. Balmer’s booking photograph is available from the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

    Video of Sunday’s press conference and additional photos are available at PAcast.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media