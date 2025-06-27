State Police Troopers Receive Governor’s Awards for Excellence

Harrisburg, PA – Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), today commended seven troopers who rescued a woman from a burning home, a member at the forefront of the department’s efforts in mobile device analysis, and the personnel who sprang to action when a gunman opened fire at a Donald Trump campaign rally last summer. All received Governor’s Awards for Excellence for their exemplary public service.

“These public servants demonstrated professionalism, initiative, and an unwavering dedication to helping others,” said Colonel Paris. “Through their hard work, exceptional leadership, and courage in the face of danger, they exemplify the best of what the Pennsylvania State Police has to offer. By distinguishing themselves, they have brought honor to this department and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Approximately 30 troopers were recognized for their actions on July 13, 2024, when they provided motorcade and inner perimeter security for Trump, then seeking his second term as President. Minutes into his speech, a gunman fired a semi-automatic rifle from a rooftop, striking Trump in the ear, killing a rally attendee, and critically injuring two others. Troopers rushed toward the gunfire, assisted the injured, and helped people flee to safety. In the intensive investigation that followed, troopers worked diligently to provide answers to the victims, their families, and the American public.

Lieutenant Matthew Bonin received the award for his leadership in advancing the department’s capabilities in recovering and analyzing evidence from mobile devices. In 2020, Lt. Bonin personally funded his own training and became PSP’s first member certified in cellular analysis. In 2023, he proposed and helped establish the department’s Cellular Analysis Unit, the first in Pennsylvania. Since its inception, Lt. Bonin’s team has played a key role in hundreds of criminal and missing persons investigations. In 2024, the team identified suspects in two high-profile homicide cases, dismantled a large-scale vehicle theft ring, and located a missing elderly person in urgent need of medical care.

Corporal Ray Suda and Troopers Nicholas Sully, Michael Zaleskas, Pat Regan, Jesse Strausberger, Kenneth Snerr, and Michael Besten were honored for their heroic response to a house fire on April 18, 2024. After hearing screams from inside the burning home, the seven Stroudsburg-based troopers forced entry, braving thick smoke and advancing flames to rescue a woman trapped inside. They escaped through windows as the fire intensified. Despite suffering burns and smoke inhalation, all seven returned to duty immediately after receiving medical treatment.

The Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize Commonwealth employees for exemplary job performance or service that reflects initiative, leadership, innovation and/or increased efficiency. Ninety-nine employees from nine agencies received awards for their accomplishments in 2024.