    State Police Report 979 Crashes, 542 DUI Arrests Over the Thanksgiving Holiday

    November 27, 2023

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Crash and Enforcement report. During the Thanksgiving travel period of November 22–26, PSP investigated 979 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities. Alcohol was a factor in 73 crashes.

    Troopers arrested 542 individuals for driving under the influence and issued more than 10,000 speeding citations over the five-day holiday weekend. Troopers also issued 1,187 citations for failing to wear a seat belt and 133 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

    Table 1: Thanksgiving Weekend Crash Data
    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2023 (5 days)97944197730
    2022 (5 days)97011196480

     

    Table 2: Thanksgiving Weekend Enforcement Data

    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2023 (5 days)54210,5901331,18718,870
    2022 (5 days)5399,2521381,08815,887
     

    More information on 2023 Thanksgiving enforcement is available on this PDF showing data by troop.

    These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

     

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media