State Police Report 979 Crashes, 542 DUI Arrests Over the Thanksgiving Holiday

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Crash and Enforcement report. During the Thanksgiving travel period of November 22–26, PSP investigated 979 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities. Alcohol was a factor in 73 crashes.

Troopers arrested 542 individuals for driving under the influence and issued more than 10,000 speeding citations over the five-day holiday weekend. Troopers also issued 1,187 citations for failing to wear a seat belt and 133 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

Table 1: Thanksgiving Weekend Crash Data Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (5 days) 979 4 4 197 73 0 2022 (5 days) 970 1 1 196 48 0

Table 2: Thanksgiving Weekend Enforcement Data Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (5 days) 542 10,590 133 1,187 18,870 2022 (5 days) 539 9,252 138 1,088 15,887

More information on 2023 Thanksgiving enforcement is available on this PDF showing data by troop.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.