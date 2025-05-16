State Police Invites Public to Multicultural Celebration Day

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) invites the public to celebrate cultural diversity with food, fun, and festivities when Multicultural Celebration Day returns on Tuesday, May 20. The event will take place at Department Headquarters, located at 1800 Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“When we understand and accept our differences, we build bridges of understanding and respect, learn from one another, and realize that our many cultures all contribute threads of strength to the fabric of our communities," said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris.

The event will include live music and entertainment. Numerous community nonprofits and advocacy groups will attend with displays and information. Local vendors will have goods for sale throughout the event.

Food trucks from Marsico’s Italian, Soul Lotta Empanadas, Bunches O’Munches, Crema Coffee, Independent Ground Coffee, and De’Lightfully Vegan will serve up lunch and refreshments.

PSP will display a helicopter from the Aviation Patrol Unit, a K9 trooper and dog, horses and riders from the Mounted Unit, and vehicles utilized by the Special Emergency Response Team and the Hazardous Device and Explosives Section.

Other Commonwealth agencies will have displays, and “Rascal” from the Harrisburg Senators will be in attendance.

Admission and on-site parking are free. Vendors determine food prices.