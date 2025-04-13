Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Investigating Fire at Governor’s Residence

    April 13, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – On April 13, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., members of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire responded to the Governor’s Residence, located on North Front Street, Harrisburg City, Dauphin County, for the report of a fire. While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.

    While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence.

    The Governor and his family were present in a different part of the residence. They were evacuated safely and were not injured.

    The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H is currently on scene and spearheading a multi-agency investigation.

    There is a reward of up to $10,000 offered through PSP Tips for the arrest and conviction for the individual(s) responsible. Anyone with information should call 1-800-4PA TIPS (1-800-472-8477).

    No additional information will be released at this time. However, this is a fast-moving investigation, and details will be provided as appropriate.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media