State Police Initiates Rapid DNA Program to Solve Cases Faster

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today announced the initiation of its Rapid DNA program with the deployment of 15 fully automated genetic analyzers to troops across the Commonwealth, a major step forward in the Department’s ability to bring justice to victims and hold offenders accountable.

“This program represents significant advancements in our forensic capabilities,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the PSP. “Rapid DNA analysis can expedite the development of investigative leads, assist in suspect identification, and help exclude individuals with greater speed. Aside from investigative efficiency, this technology provides accuracy, fairness, and better outcomes for the communities we serve.”

Rapid DNA technology allows for the swift analysis of DNA samples outside of traditional lab environments, delivering results in as little as 90 minutes. The quick analysis provides investigators with timely, actionable information that can greatly benefit case resolution and public safety.

The technology demonstrated its value in its first week of deployment when troopers obtained a blood sample from an ATM tampering case. The sample was compared to a DNA database, and in less than two hours, investigators received a notification identifying an investigative lead.

PSP follows all state and federal guidelines for DNA collection and privacy protections. Only Forensic Service Unit (FSU) members who have successfully completed the Department’s required training are authorized to operate the analyzers, and laboratory personnel conduct the necessary analysis to verify matches.

PSP’s expanded use of DNA testing and Rapid DNA has been supported by Governor Shapiro. The Shapiro Administration is working to build safer communities and ensure law enforcement is well-equipped, well-funded, and well-trained.

The Governor’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for the complete elimination of the statutory cap on the State Police complement, which limits the number of troopers on the streets. Removing the statutory cap will allow for increased patrol visibility, faster response times, and the ability to maintain a proactive posture in Pennsylvania’s communities.

Furthermore, Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues to sustainably fund PSP and includes $16 million to provide for four new cadet classes – to train nearly 400 more state troopers. In his last two budgets, Governor Shapiro secured funding to support the hiring over 800 new PSP troopers and recruit and train nearly 700 municipal officers.