Manheim, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today recognized extraordinary acts of courage, professionalism, and selflessness during an awards ceremony held at LCBC Manheim. Several troopers were honored for their outstanding service and bravery in the line of duty.

"These awards recognize the extraordinary courage and unwavering professionalism of our members," said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. "Each of these honorees demonstrated what it means to serve with honor, integrity, and dedication to the people of the Commonwealth."

The Trooper of the Year Award was presented to Trooper Philip Buccigrossi and Trooper Justin Yozsa, both of Troop M, Bethlehem, for their heroic actions during an apartment complex fire in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

On October 25, 2024, while on patrol, the troopers heard dispatch reports of a fire with multiple entrapments. They immediately responded and were first on the scene, alongside a Whitehall Township Police Officer. As flames engulfed the building and smoke thickened, they entered the building, awakened residents, and assisted in evacuating over 50 people and several pets. Their swift, life-saving actions under dangerous conditions ensured no lives were lost.

Corporal Joseph Pokorny, of the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), was awarded the Pennsylvania State Police Purple Heart for injuries sustained in the line of duty.

On July 24, 2024, during the execution of high-risk arrest and search warrants in Lancaster, Corporal Pokorny was positioned near a storage unit believed to be occupied by an armed suspect involved in multiple violent felonies. As SERT members approached, the suspect opened fire from inside the unit, striking Corporal Pokorny in the right arm. Despite his injury, SERT members were able to safely evacuate him, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The Pennsylvania State Police Commendation Medal was awarded to five SERT members for their exceptional bravery and coordination during the same July 24, 2024, incident in Lancaster. As Corporal Pokorny was struck by gunfire, his team members sprang into action—shielding the wounded corporal, getting him to safety, and providing emergency medical care.

The department also recognized the exceptional service of three civilian employees. Timothy Zundel received the Liquor Enforcement Officer of the Year award, Theresa Maker was awarded Police Communications Operator of the Year, and Employee of the Year was presented to automotive mechanic Charles Horton.

