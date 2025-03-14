State Police Announce Promotions

Harrisburg, PA – Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, today announced the promotions of three majors, six captains, one lieutenant, and one troop administrative manager. All were recognized at a promotion ceremony on March 14.

Norman J. Cramer Promoted to Major

Major Norman J. Cramer is promoted and assigned as Area III Commander. Major Cramer enlisted in the State Police in 1993 and was promoted to corporal in 2000, sergeant in 2014, lieutenant in 2017, and captain in 2022.

Lisa Jobe Promoted to Major

Major Lisa Jobe is promoted and assigned as director of the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Major Jobe enlisted in the State Police in 2002 and was promoted to corporal in 2012, sergeant in 2016, lieutenant in 2018, and captain in 2022.

Mark A. Magyar Promoted to Major

Major Mark A. Magyar is promoted and assigned as director of the Bureau of Communications and Information Services. Major Magyar enlisted in the State Police in 2003 and was promoted to corporal in 2008, sergeant in 2013, lieutenant in 2017, and captain in 2022.

Dale J. Brown Promoted to Captain

Captain Dale J. Brown is promoted and assigned as commanding officer of Troop E, Erie. Captain Brown enlisted in the State Police in 2003 and was promoted to corporal in 2009, sergeant in 2013, and lieutenant in 2018.

Jason C. Haines Promoted to Captain

Captain Jason C. Haines is promoted and assigned as commanding officer of Troop H, Harrisburg. Captain Haines enlisted in the State Police in 2006 and was promoted to corporal in 2016, sergeant in 2018, and lieutenant in 2022.

Michael Joyce Promoted to Captain

Captain Michael Joyce is promoted and assigned as executive officer to the deputy commissioner of Administration and Professional Responsibility. Captain Joyce enlisted in the State Police in 2006 and was promoted to corporal in 2013, sergeant in 2016, and lieutenant in 2020.

Adam Reed Promoted to Captain

Captain Adam Reed is promoted and assigned as assistant director of the Office of Community Engagement. Captain Reed enlisted in the State Police in 2006 and was promoted to corporal in 2016, sergeant in 2018, and lieutenant in 2021.

James A. Reinard Promoted to Captain

Captain James A. Reinard is promoted and assigned as director of the Special Investigations Division, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Captain Reinard enlisted in the State Police in 2001 and was promoted to corporal in 2011, sergeant in 2018, and lieutenant in 2021.

Brian Wolfe Promoted to Captain

Captain Brian Wolfe is promoted and assigned as director of the Bureau of Staff Services, Transportation Division. Captain Wolfe enlisted in the State Police in 2006 and was promoted to corporal in 2013, sergeant in 2016, and lieutenant in 2019.

Alan Zulick Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Alan Zulick is promoted and assigned as section commander of the Use of Force, Operational Training Division in the Bureau of Training and Education. Lieutenant Zulick enlisted in the State Police in 2010 and was promoted to corporal in 2017 and sergeant in 2021.

Whitney E. Mutterspaugh Promoted to Troop Administrative Manager

Troop Administrative Manager Whitney E. Mutterspaugh is promoted and assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Mrs. Mutterspaugh began her career with the State Police in 2004 as a clerk typist 2 at the Bureau of Human Resources before transferring to the Bureau of Training and Education. She also held positions as a police communications operator, clerk 2, station clerk, and administrative officer 2.