State Police Announce Promotions

Harrisburg, PA – Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, today announced the promotions of three captains and nine lieutenants. All were recognized at a promotion ceremony on April 11.

John J. Chapman Promoted to Captain

Captain John J. Chapman is promoted and assigned as the director of the Operations Division in the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Captain Chapman enlisted in the State Police in 1999. He was promoted to corporal in 2008, sergeant in 2016, and lieutenant in 2021.

Donald L. Sankey III Promoted to Captain

Captain Donald L. Sankey III is promoted and assigned as commanding officer of Troop D, Butler. Captain Sankey enlisted in the State Police in 2004. He was promoted to corporal in 2011, sergeant in 2016, and lieutenant in 2021.

William C. Slaton Promoted to Captain

Captain William C. Slaton is promoted and assigned as director of the Recruitment Services Division in the Bureau of Training and Education. Captain Slaton enlisted in the State Police in 2007. He was promoted to corporal in 2013, sergeant in 2017, and lieutenant in 2020.

Tyrone K. Bradley Jr. Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Tyrone K. Bradley Jr. is promoted and assigned as station commander of Troop J, York. Lieutenant Bradley enlisted in the State Police in 2012. He was promoted to corporal in 2018 and sergeant in 2021.

Gesuele Burello Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Gesuele Burello is promoted and assigned as station commander of Troop B, Pittsburgh. Lieutenant Burello enlisted in the State Police in 2004. He was promoted to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2018.

Mark Dean Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Mark Dean is promoted and assigned as commander of the Basic Training Section of the Bureau of Training and Education. Lieutenant Dean enlisted in the State Police in 2001. He was promoted to corporal in 2014 and sergeant in 2021.

Benjamin Franklin III Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Benjamin Franklin III is promoted and assigned to the Basic Training Division, Bureau of Training and Education. Lieutenant Franklin enlisted in the State Police in 2011. He was promoted to corporal in 2020 and sergeant in 2022.

Kevin D. Jancewicz Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Kevin D. Jancewicz is promoted and assigned as commander of the Emergency Preparedness and Watch Center, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Lieutenant Jancewicz enlisted in the State Police in 2004. He was promoted to corporal in 2020 and sergeant in 2022.

Frank N. Konek Jr. Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Frank N. Konek Jr. is promoted and assigned as special projects commander of the Drug Law Enforcement Division, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Lieutenant Konek enlisted in the State Police in 1999. He was promoted to corporal in 2008 and sergeant in 2021.

Frank R. Orlando Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Frank R. Orlando is promoted and assigned as commander of the Eastern System Process Review Division, Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Lieutenant Orlando enlisted in the State Police in 1999. He was promoted to corporal in 2017 and sergeant in 2021.

Jonathan D. Pipes Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Jonathan D. Pipes is promoted and assigned as commander of the Investigative Services Section, Special Investigations Division, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Lieutenant Pipes enlisted in the State Police in 2007. He was promoted to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2019.

Adam L. Thomas Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Adam L. Thomas is promoted and assigned as commander of the Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network (CLEAN), Bureau of Communications and Information Services. Lieutenant Thomas enlisted in 2005. He was promoted to corporal in 2017 and sergeant in 2021.