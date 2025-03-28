State Police Announce Promotions

Harrisburg, PA – Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, today announced the promotions of one major, two captains, eight lieutenants, and one director for director of Procurement and Supply Division. All were recognized at a promotion ceremony on March 28.

Gerard B. McShea Promoted to Major

Major Gerard B. McShea is promoted and assigned as the director of Bureau of Training and Education. Major McShea enlisted in the State Police in 2003. He was promoted to corporal in 2012, sergeant in 2015, lieutenant in 2019, and captain in 2022.

Kevin E. Kulesa Promoted to Captain

Captain Kevin E. Kulesa is promoted and assigned as the director of the Integrated Technology Division in the Bureau of Communications and Information Services. Captain Kulesa enlisted in the State Police in 2007. He was promoted to corporal in 2014, sergeant in 2019, and lieutenant in 2022.

Jonathan Sunderlin Promoted to Captain

Captain Jonathan Sunderlin is promoted and assigned as the commanding officer of Troop K, Philadelphia. Captain Sunderlin enlisted in the State Police in 2004. He was promoted to corporal in 2013, sergeant in 2016, and lieutenant in 2020.

Thomas Falcon Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Thomas Falcon is promoted and assigned as the patrol section commander at Troop K, Philadelphia. Lieutenant Falcon enlisted in the State Police in 2008. He was promoted to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2020.

Mark Fisher Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Mark Fisher is promoted and assigned as the commander of Fleet Technology Integration in the Bureau of Communications and Information Services. Lieutenant Fisher enlisted in the State Police in 2013. He was promoted to corporal in 2018 and sergeant in 2020.

Curtis Guntrum Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Curtis Guntrum is promoted and assigned as the intake commander for Internal Affairs Division in the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Lieutenant Guntrum enlisted in the State Police in 2006. He was promoted to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2022.

Eric Matiskella Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Eric Matiskella is promoted and assigned as the director of Operational Records Division in the Bureau of Records and Identification. Lieutenant Matiskella enlisted in the State Police in 2003. He was promoted to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2018.

Samantha Lee Minnucci Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Samantha Lee Minnucci is promoted and assigned as the equal employment opportunity section commander in the Equality and Inclusion Office. Lieutenant Minnucci enlisted in the State Police in 2010. She was promoted to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2020.

Michael D. Pavelko Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Michael D. Pavelko is promoted and assigned as the director of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Division in the Bureau of Patrol. Lieutenant Pavelko enlisted in the State Police in 2006. He was promoted to corporal in 2012 and sergeant in 2016.

William A. Rowan Jr. Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant William A. Rowan Jr. is promoted and assigned as the commander of the Digital Evidence Analysis Section in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Lieutenant Rowan Jr. enlisted in the State Police in 2011. He was promoted to corporal in 2018 and sergeant in 2021.

John T. Van Buren Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant John T. Van Buren is promoted and assigned as patrol section commander at Troop R, Dunmore. Lieutenant Van Buren enlisted in the State Police in 2003. He was promoted to corporal in 2010 and sergeant in 2017.

Juli C. Bossert Promoted to Director of Procurement and Supply Division

Juli C. Bossert is promoted and assigned as the director of Procurement and Supply Division in the Bureau of Staff Services. Ms. Bossert joined the State Police in 2023.