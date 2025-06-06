State Police Announce Member Promotions

Harrisburg, PA – Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, today announced the promotions of 25 sergeants and 89 corporals during a ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County.

Promoted to Sergeant

Sergeant Jennifer Bovee is assigned to Troop E, Erie. Sergeant Bovee enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to corporal in 2015.

Sergeant Logan T. Brouse is assigned as the director of the Communications Office. Sergeant Brouse enlisted in the State Police in 2016 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.

Sergeant Peter M. Del Gaizo is assigned to Troop M, Bethlehem. Sergeant Del Gaizo enlisted in the State Police in 2012 and was promoted to corporal in 2020.

Sergeant Timothy Dolena is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Sergeant Dolena enlisted in the State Police in 2008 and was promoted to corporal in 2018.

Sergeant Tyler A. Dubovi is assigned to Troop B, Washington. Sergeant Dubovi enlisted in the State Police in 2017 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.

Sergeant Hilary A. Faust is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Sergeant Faust enlisted in the State Police in 2014 and was promoted to corporal in 2021.

Sergeant Wesley P. Foster is assigned to Troop J, Embreeville. Sergeant Foster enlisted in the State Police in 2011 and was promoted to corporal in 2019.

Sergeant Nicholas A. Goldsmith is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations, Special Emergency Response Team East. Sergeant Goldsmith enlisted in the State Police in 2009 and was promoted to corporal in 2017.

Sergeant Gregory M. Janosko is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Sergeant Janosko enlisted in the State Police in 2014 and was promoted to corporal in 2021.

Sergeant Eric W. Kaub is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division – Eastern Section. Sergeant Kaub enlisted in the State Police in 2014 and was promoted to corporal in 2020.

Sergeant Ashleigh M. Kilner is assigned to Troop H, Newport. Sergeant Kilner enlisted in the State Police in 2014 and was promoted to corporal in 2020.

Sergeant Steven A. Krasucki is assigned to Troop A, Indiana. Sergeant Krasucki enlisted in the State Police in 2008 and was promoted to corporal in 2019.

Sergeant Vincent A. LaSelva, Jr. is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Sergeant LaSelva enlisted in the State Police in 2010 and was promoted to corporal in 2021.

Sergeant Emily V. Laufer is assigned to Troop K, Media. Sergeant Laufer enlisted in the State Police in 2016 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.

Sergeant Thomas C. Leib is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Sergeant Leib enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to corporal in 2017.

Sergeant Jonathan C. Meister is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Sergeant Meister enlisted in the State Police in 2010 and was promoted to corporal in 2016.

Sergeant Richard W. Mrak is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Sergeant Mrak enlisted in the State Police in 2015 and was promoted to corporal in 2020.

Sergeant Matthew J. Orchulli is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Sergeant Orchulli enlisted in the State Police in 2016 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.

Sergeant Joseph W. Panepinto is assigned to Troop A, Greensburg. Sergeant Panepinto enlisted in the State Police in 2003 and was promoted to corporal in 2011.

Sergeant Brian M. Resetar is assigned as the commander of the Erie District Office, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Sergeant Resetar enlisted in the State Police in 2011 and was promoted to corporal in 2019.

Sergeant Charlene Rozman is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Sergeant Rozman enlisted in the State Police in 2006 and was promoted to corporal in 2016.

Sergeant Megan R. Tornielli is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Sergeant Tornielli enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to corporal in 2021.

Sergeant Jeffrey J. Walker is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Sergeant Walker enlisted in the State Police in 2012 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.

Sergeant John R. Waznak, Jr. is assigned to the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement at headquarters. Sergeant Waznak enlisted in the State Police in 2015 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.

Sergeant Daniel J. Weldon is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Sergeant Weldon enlisted in the State Police in 2013 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.

Promoted to Corporal

Corporal Andrew W. Adams is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Corporal Adams enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Corporal Daniel J. Armanini is assigned to the Executive and Administrative Offices, Policy and Legislative Affairs Office. Corporal Armanini enlisted in the State Police in 2003.

Corporal Steven J. Barnosky is assigned to Troop A, Indiana. Corporal Barnosky enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Corporal Christopher C. Barr is assigned to Troop D, Kittanning. Corporal Barr enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

Corporal Shawn D. Barry is assigned to the Bureau of Training and Education. Corporal Barry enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Cameron C. Beck is assigned to Troop H, Gettysburg. Corporal Beck enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Corporal Tristan L. Bennett is assigned to the Office of Community Engagement. Corporal Bennett enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Corporal Lauren A. Bernard is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Corporal Bernard enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

Corporal Nathan A. Birth is assigned to Troop F, Montoursville. Corporal Birth enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Corporal Robert B. Blystone is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal Blystone enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Corporal Quinton J. Bryant is assigned to Troop J, Avondale. Corporal Bryant enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal Callista A. Burgwald is assigned to Troop J, York. Corporal Bryant enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal Jared M. Christman is assigned to Troop M, Bethlehem. Corporal Christman enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Corporal Amanda Concha is assigned to Troop J, Embreeville. Corporal Concha enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Corporal James E. Daggett is assigned to Troop A, Indiana. Corporal Daggett enlisted in the State Police in 2004.

Corporal Kevin M. Doverspike, Jr. is assigned to Troop E, Erie. Corporal Doverspike enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Stephen W. Dozier, Jr. is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Corporal Dozier enlisted in the State Police in 2011.

Corporal Konstantin V. Dyakov is assigned to Troop K, Media. Corporal Dyakov enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Kyle D. Easly is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Corporal Easly enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal Cory E. Elliott is assigned to Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations, Special Emergency Response Team West. Corporal Elliott enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal David P. Endlich is assigned to Troop A, Somerset but was recently transferred to Troop D, Kittanning. Corporal Endlich enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Corporal Sean J. Flannery is assigned to the Patrol Services Division. Corporal Flannery enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Corporal Benjamin A. Forsythe is assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Corporal Forsythe enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Corporal Steven G. Geiger, Jr. is assigned to Troop F, Emporium. Corporal Geiger enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Corporal Michael B. Giacobbe is assigned to Troop H, Carlisle. Corporal Giacobbe enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

Corporal Mark S. Gibble is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Corporal Gibble enlisted in the State Police in 2008.

Corporal Garrett C. Glasser is assigned to Troop H, Gettysburg. Corporal Glasser enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal Kevin M. Goss is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Corporal Goss enlisted in the State Police in 2008.

Corporal Nicholas D. Gray is assigned to Troop A, Somerset. Corporal Goss enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal Joshua T. Hahn is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia. Corporal Hahn enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

Corporal Peter G. Hamati-Attieh is assigned to Troop K, Media. Corporal Hamati-Attieh enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

Corporal Adam D. Hartzell is assigned to the Bureau of Forensic Services. Corporal Hartzell enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Corporal Jerrold R. Hatfield is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Tactical Intelligence Unit - Norristown. Corporal Hatfield enlisted in the State Police in 2008.

Corporal Jason K. Henley is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Corporal Hatfield enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Torry B. Heverley is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Corporal Heverley enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Adam C. Holtz is assigned to Troop J, Embreeville. Corporal Holtz enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Corporal David P. Hudzinski, Jr. is assigned to Troop N, Hazleton. Corporal Hudzinski enlisted in the State Police in 2003.

Corporal David R. Humphreys is assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Corporal Humphreys enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Corporal Charles L. Huss is assigned to Troop A, Greensburg. Corporal Huss enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal Nicholas T. Iera is assigned to the Bureau of Forensic Services, Firearm and Tool Mark Section, Greensburg Regional Lab. Corporal Iera enlisted in the State Police in 2003.

Corporal Jessica L. Imbriaco is assigned to Troop H, Gettysburg. Corporal Imbriaco enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Corporal Justin E. Kressler is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal Kressler enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

Corporal James R. Leitch is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Tactical Intelligence Unit, Harrisburg. Corporal Leitch enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Dennis R. Lindenberg is assigned to Troop E, Erie. Corporal Lindenberg enlisted in the State Police in 2004.

Corporal Joseph M. Maletz, III, is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal Maletz enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Corporal Matthew R. Mascaro is assigned to Troop R, Dunmore. Corporal Mascaro enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Corporal Joseph D. Mesley is assigned to Troop E, Meadville. Corporal Mesley enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Corporal Nolen R. McElwee is assigned to the Bureau of Forensic Services. Corporal McElwee enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal James P. McKee is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Corporal McKee enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Corporal Matthew L. Miller is assigned to Troop F, Montoursville. Corporal Miller enlisted in the State Police in 2013.

Corporal Brionna N. Mort is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Corporal Mort enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Corporal Jared S. Mowen is assigned to Troop F, Coudersport. Corporal Mowen enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Joshua E. Muniz is assigned to the Bureau of Training and Education. Corporal Muniz enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

Corporal Adam A. Mylant is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Corporal Mylant enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Corporal Noah J. Neigh is assigned to Troop H, Gettysburg. Corporal Neigh enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Corporal James E. Nolan, V, is assigned to Troop J, Avondale. Corporal Nolan enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Corporal Anthony J. Oliveri, III is assigned to Troop K, Media. Corporal Oliveri enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Corporal Michael J. O’Neill is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal O’Neill enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Corporal Michael V. Palange is assigned to Troop H, Newport. Corporal Palange enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Francis J. Pawlowski is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Corporal Pawlowski enlisted in the State Police in 2011.

Corporal James W. Petrosky is assigned to Troop B, Washington, Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit. Corporal Petrosky enlisted in the State Police in 2002.

Corporal Kyle M. Philips is assigned to Troop H, Gettysburg. Corporal Philips enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Corporal Donald P. Raudenbush is assigned to Troop L, Schuylkill Haven. Corporal Raudenbush enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal William A. Reynolds is assigned to Troop F, Coudersport. Corporal Reynolds enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Corporal Roger S. Riddell is assigned to Troop R, Dunmore. Corporal Riddell enlisted in the State Police in 2007.

Corporal Carlos R. Sanchez is assigned to the Bureau of Research and Development at Department Headquarters. Corporal Sanchez enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

Corporal Markus L. Schneiderhan is assigned to Troop L, Jonestown. Corporal Schneiderhan enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Corporal Daniel J. Sheridan is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Corporal Sheridan enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal Edmund Sichler, Jr. is assigned to Troop D, Beaver. Corporal Sichler enlisted in the State Police in 2007.

Corporal Anthony J. Sparico is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Corporal Sparico enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal Anthony Stempien, Jr. is assigned to Troop P, Wilkes-Barre. Corporal Stempien enlisted in the State Police in 2006.

Corporal Jonathan R. Thompson is assigned to Troop F, Montoursville. Corporal Thompson enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Ryan J. Tierney is assigned to Troop J, Lancaster. Corporal Tierney enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Corporal Philip M. Treadway is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, Patrol Services Division. Corporal Treadway enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Corporal Montana J. Trombetta is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Corporal Trombetta enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

Corporal Scott A. Urban, Sr. is assigned to Troop A, Greensburg. Corporal Urban enlisted in the State Police in 2006.

Corporal Jonathan W. Uren is assigned to Troop E, Franklin. Corporal Uren enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

Corporal Lee J. Urschel is assigned to Troop K, Media. Corporal Urschel enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

Corporal John B. Van Buren is assigned to Troop F, Coudersport. Corporal Van Buren enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

Corporal Matthew T. Villano is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Corporal Villano enlisted in the State Police in 2010.

Corporal Anthony D. Vittone, Jr. is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal Vittone enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

Corporal Chad J. Wagner is assigned to Troop E, Franklin. Corporal Wagner enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Richard J. Walck is assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Corporal Walck enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Corporal Timothy A. Wallace is assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Corporal Wallace enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

Corporal Jared P. Wendling is assigned to Troop J, York. Corporal Wendling enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

Corporal Robert H. Williamson is assigned to Troop F, Coudersport. Corporal Williamson enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Kurt M. Yannelli is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations, Special Emergency Response Team East – Alpha Squad. Corporal Yannelli enlisted in the State Police in 2014.

Corporal Howie W. Young, II, is assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Corporal Young enlisted in the State Police in 2019.