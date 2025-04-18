Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have retained the consulting services of strategic security consultant Jeffrey B. Miller for an independent security review of the Governor’s Residence following a breach and arson attack early Sunday, PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris announced.

“The public expects and deserves an independent examination of the events that transpired during this unprecedented attack on our government leadership,” said Colonel Paris. “The Pennsylvania State Police values the trust of the people we serve. By entrusting this review to an independent examiner with first-hand knowledge of our Commonwealth government, I believe we will continue to earn that trust and, more importantly, the public’s confidence that we are doing everything possible to prevent anything like this attack from ever happening again.”

Miller, owner of Jeffrey Miller Consulting, will travel to Harrisburg with his team next week for site visits and interviews. In addition to a review of the residence and grounds, the assessment will examine monitoring systems, duty assignments of the security detail, and response protocols. A detailed written report of the findings will be provided to the PSP and the Governor’s Office.

Nominated as the 18th Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police by Governor Ed Rendell in 2003, Miller was confirmed unanimously by the state Senate and led the department for nearly six years, earning praise in 2006 for his handling of the West Nickel Mines school shooting in Lancaster County. When he retired in 2008, he had 24 years of public service with the PSP.

After his retirement from State Police, Miller joined the National Football League, first serving as director of Strategic Security Programs. Later, as senior vice president and chief security officer, Miller oversaw security for all venues and events, including the Super Bowl and International Series.

Miller has additional experience as vice president of security for the Kansas City Chiefs Football Team and senior vice president of MSA Security, a security consulting and training firm. He also has served as a member of the Homeland Security Advisory Council. This diverse background in threat assessment, site security, and personal security, along with his comprehensive knowledge of Pennsylvania’s government, makes him uniquely qualified to lead this review.

A Harrisburg native, Miller currently lives in San Diego, California. As owner of Jeffrey Miller Consulting, he provides security consulting services to clients that include professional sports teams in the United States and Europe, college football bowl games, concert venues, and police departments.