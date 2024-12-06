PSP Welcomes 62 New Troopers at Cadet Graduation

Manheim, PA – After completing approximately 27 weeks of rigorous training, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris commended 62 cadets for graduating from the PSP Academy and officially becoming troopers today.
“I am beyond proud of this dedicated Cadet Class and honored to call them Pennsylvania State Troopers,” said Col. Paris. “These individuals are now part of our elite group of protectors and will aid in our ongoing commitment to ensure the safety of the Commonwealth.”
The 171st Cadet Class is the first class to graduate from the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of trooper. The Shapiro Administration waived the college credit requirement for applicants in August 2023. Since then, PSP has seen an increase in cadet applications, receiving 1,830 applicants during the most recent application cycle without the requirement.
During the ceremony at LCBC Manheim, six cadets received the following special awards and recognition:
- Marcus P. Myers: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;
- Kevin J. Sisco: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course;
- Angelo J. Bencivenga: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;
- Cody M. McCord: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;
- Andrew J. Fleming: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;
- Marcus P. Myers: Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.
The new troopers will report to the following troops on Monday, December 16, 2024:
Troop B, Washington
Griffin W. Clark
Troop C, Punxsutawney
Jacob C. Bauer
Tanner L. Hetherington
Angelina M. Kimberly
Desmond A. Serafini
Joshua S. Shortt
Kevin J. Sisco, Jr.
Kenneth A. White
Collin C. Wilson
Troop D, Butler
Logan M. Anderson
Ryan A. Bartosiewicz
Troop E, Erie
Kyle J. Hinerman
Abbey E. Kinney
John T. Micco
Rickki J. Rindfuss
Brandi M. Stewart
Troop F, Montoursville
Navid Abhaisingh
Trevor J. Adams
John T. Angeli
Landen J. Barnes
Ethan M. Dunham
Lee F. Kling
Casey E. Knott
Brandon E. Kurtz
Shane R. Levan
Cody M. McCord
Nicholas D. McDonald
Nicholas M. Moore
Scott L. Sayers
Troop H, Harrisburg
Dane A. Aukstakalnis
Matthew R. Bartorillo
Trevor P. Bopp
Trenton B. Clites
Avery D. Demko
Austin D. Fay
Randy M. Fernandez
Tanner N. Hall
Garret M. Horning
Jacob D. Kauffman
Connor A. Kernan
Chad A. Koch
Jonathan C. Lentvorsky
Hunter L. Luckenbill
Brandon W. Mader
Grace M. Mayer
Hannah M. McCurdy
Meghan E. Molosky
Damian Mora-Garcia
Thomas R. Pack
Zachary A. Peck
Colin T. Richers
William K. Womer, lll
Troop J, Lancaster
Kiara E. Romero
Troop L, Reading
Luis A. Adames
Andrew J. Fleming
Joseph T. Williams, lll
Troop M, Bethlehem
Ian O. Achberger
Angelo J. Bencivenga
Donovan G. Hunt
Chase M. Kraichely
Marcus P. Myers
Sean C. Paris
