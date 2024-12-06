PSP Welcomes 62 New Troopers at Cadet Graduation

Manheim, PA – After completing approximately 27 weeks of rigorous training, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris commended 62 cadets for graduating from the PSP Academy and officially becoming troopers today.

“I am beyond proud of this dedicated Cadet Class and honored to call them Pennsylvania State Troopers,” said Col. Paris. “These individuals are now part of our elite group of protectors and will aid in our ongoing commitment to ensure the safety of the Commonwealth.”

The 171st Cadet Class is the first class to graduate from the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of trooper. The Shapiro Administration waived the college credit requirement for applicants in August 2023. Since then, PSP has seen an increase in cadet applications, receiving 1,830 applicants during the most recent application cycle without the requirement.

During the ceremony at LCBC Manheim, six cadets received the following special awards and recognition:

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Marcus P. Myers : American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;





: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications; Kevin J. Sisco : Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course;





: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course; Angelo J. Bencivenga : John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;





: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests; Cody M. McCord : Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;





: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training; Andrew J. Fleming : Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;





: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class; Marcus P. Myers: Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.

The new troopers will report to the following troops on Monday, December 16, 2024:

Troop B, Washington

Griffin W. Clark

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Jacob C. Bauer

Tanner L. Hetherington

Angelina M. Kimberly

Desmond A. Serafini

Joshua S. Shortt

Kevin J. Sisco, Jr.

Kenneth A. White

Collin C. Wilson

Troop D, Butler

Logan M. Anderson

Ryan A. Bartosiewicz

Troop E, Erie

Kyle J. Hinerman

Abbey E. Kinney

John T. Micco

Rickki J. Rindfuss

Brandi M. Stewart

Troop F, Montoursville

Navid Abhaisingh

Trevor J. Adams

John T. Angeli

Landen J. Barnes

Ethan M. Dunham

Lee F. Kling

Casey E. Knott

Brandon E. Kurtz

Shane R. Levan

Cody M. McCord

Nicholas D. McDonald

Nicholas M. Moore

Scott L. Sayers

Troop H, Harrisburg

Dane A. Aukstakalnis

Matthew R. Bartorillo

Trevor P. Bopp

Trenton B. Clites

Avery D. Demko

Austin D. Fay

Randy M. Fernandez

Tanner N. Hall

Garret M. Horning

Jacob D. Kauffman

Connor A. Kernan

Chad A. Koch

Jonathan C. Lentvorsky

Hunter L. Luckenbill

Brandon W. Mader

Grace M. Mayer

Hannah M. McCurdy

Meghan E. Molosky

Damian Mora-Garcia

Thomas R. Pack

Zachary A. Peck

Colin T. Richers

William K. Womer, lll

Troop J, Lancaster

Kiara E. Romero

Troop L, Reading

Luis A. Adames

Andrew J. Fleming

Joseph T. Williams, lll

Troop M, Bethlehem

Ian O. Achberger

Angelo J. Bencivenga

Donovan G. Hunt

Chase M. Kraichely

Marcus P. Myers

Sean C. Paris

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.