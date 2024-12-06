Skip to agency navigation
    PSP Welcomes 62 New Troopers at Cadet Graduation

    First class to complete the PSP Academy without college credit requirement for troopers.  

    December 06, 2024

    Manheim, PA – After completing approximately 27 weeks of rigorous training, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris commended 62 cadets for graduating from the PSP Academy and officially becoming troopers today.

    “I am beyond proud of this dedicated Cadet Class and honored to call them Pennsylvania State Troopers,” said Col. Paris. “These individuals are now part of our elite group of protectors and will aid in our ongoing commitment to ensure the safety of the Commonwealth.”

    The 171st Cadet Class is the first class to graduate from the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of trooper. The Shapiro Administration waived the college credit requirement for applicants in August 2023. Since then, PSP has seen an increase in cadet applications, receiving 1,830 applicants during the most recent application cycle without the requirement.

    During the ceremony at LCBC Manheim, six cadets received the following special awards and recognition:

    • ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Marcus P. Myers: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;

    • Kevin J. Sisco: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course;

    • Angelo J. Bencivenga: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;

    • Cody M. McCord: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;

    • Andrew J. Fleming: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;

    • Marcus P. Myers: Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.

    The new troopers will report to the following troops on Monday, December 16, 2024:

    Troop B, Washington
    Griffin W. Clark

    Troop C, Punxsutawney
    Jacob C. Bauer
    Tanner L. Hetherington
    Angelina M. Kimberly
    Desmond A. Serafini
    Joshua S. Shortt
    Kevin J. Sisco, Jr.
    Kenneth A. White
    Collin C. Wilson

    Troop D, Butler
    Logan M. Anderson
    Ryan A. Bartosiewicz

    Troop E, Erie
    Kyle J. Hinerman
    Abbey E. Kinney
    John T. Micco
    Rickki J. Rindfuss
    Brandi M. Stewart

    Troop F, Montoursville
    Navid Abhaisingh
    Trevor J. Adams
    John T. Angeli
    Landen J. Barnes
    Ethan M. Dunham
    Lee F. Kling
    Casey E. Knott
    Brandon E. Kurtz
    Shane R. Levan
    Cody M. McCord
    Nicholas D. McDonald
    Nicholas M. Moore
    Scott L. Sayers

    Troop H, Harrisburg
    Dane A. Aukstakalnis
    Matthew R. Bartorillo
    Trevor P. Bopp
    Trenton B. Clites
    Avery D. Demko
    Austin D. Fay
    Randy M. Fernandez
    Tanner N. Hall
    Garret M. Horning
    Jacob D. Kauffman
    Connor A. Kernan
    Chad A. Koch
    Jonathan C. Lentvorsky
    Hunter L. Luckenbill
    Brandon W. Mader
    Grace M. Mayer
    Hannah M. McCurdy
    Meghan E. Molosky
    Damian Mora-Garcia
    Thomas R. Pack
    Zachary A. Peck
    Colin T. Richers
    William K. Womer, lll

    Troop J, Lancaster
    Kiara E. Romero

    Troop L, Reading
    Luis A. Adames
    Andrew J. Fleming
    Joseph T. Williams, lll

    Troop M, Bethlehem
    Ian O. Achberger
    Angelo J. Bencivenga
    Donovan G. Hunt
    Chase M. Kraichely
    Marcus P. Myers
    Sean C. Paris

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com

