Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today announced the receipt of an independent analysis of data collected from all trooper-initiated traffic stops conducted in 2024. The analysis was led by Dr. Robin Engel, a nationally recognized policing expert and Senior Research Scientist at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University. This analysis represents the latest findings from PSP’s voluntary ongoing data collection initiative, which is designed to strengthen public trust, enhance trooper and motorist safety, and inform improvements in policy and training.

The independent analysis found no substantive racial or ethnic disparities in the reasons for stops and no substantive differences in post-stop outcomes (warnings, citations and arrests) for Black and Hispanic drivers. The annual report also documented the strong reliability and validity of the department’s data collection process—already regarded as one of the most comprehensive and high-quality programs in the nation.

“The independent analysis by nationally recognized policing expert Dr. Robin Engel and her team confirms once again that Pennsylvania state troopers initiate stops for legitimate violations,” PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris said. “Decisions about warnings, citations, searches, and arrests are determined by the facts—such as the reason for the stop, investigative findings, and the driver’s behavior during the encounter—not by race or ethnicity. Our commitment to fair and impartial policing is backed by transparent data.”

“The Pennsylvania State Police's continued investment in a comprehensive and accurate data collection process adds confidence to our statistical findings, which again show no substantive racial or ethnic disparities in traffic stops or post-stop outcomes,” said Dr. Robin Engel. “This level of transparency and accountability is essential for maintaining public trust and should serve as a model for law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth.”

As a top scholar and trusted leading authority in police science, Dr. Engel continues to engage in research designed to make police-citizen encounters with the public safer, reduce harm, and promote best practices through academic-practitioner partnerships that translate and integrate research into practice.

PSP’s robust contact data collection program is designed to enhance public trust through transparency, inform policy and training decisions, and support the safety of motorists and troopers. The department voluntarily records detailed information about each traffic stop, including the legal reason, characteristics of the vehicle and driver, and whether the stop resulted in a warning, citation, or arrest. If a search is conducted, troopers document the legal justification and the results.

The 2024 analysis included 433,599 traffic stops. Moving violations accounted for about 60% of drivers stopped by troopers. Other highway interactions resulted from registration, equipment, inspection or license violations. Speeding was the most common reason for stops, with those drivers exceeding the speed limit by an average of 21.7 mph.

The vast majority of traffic stops resulted in either warnings or citations. Arrests occurred in only 3.7% of stops, while discretionary searches were conducted in just 2.2% of cases. The strongest predictors of all post-stop outcomes were legal factors—such as the initial reason for the stop, observed evidence of criminal activity, the driver’s compliance, and any criminal history such as outstanding warrants.

Notably, PSP’s discretionary searches had a contraband seizure rate of nearly 60%, a rate that has continued to increase each year since 2022.

The Pennsylvania State Police is one of the first state police agencies to voluntarily collect traffic-stop information. The department first partnered with Dr. Engel and her research team in 1999 and continued voluntary data collection through 2010. The PSP reinitiated contact data collection for trooper-initiated traffic stops in 2021.

The complete 2024 report can be found on the Contact Data Reporting page of the PSP website.

Contact data reporting affirms PSP’s commitment to professional, transparent, and equitable law enforcement practices. PSP announced in April that patrol troopers at every station are now equipped with body-worn cameras to record their public interactions. The initiative involved outfitting more than 3,000 troopers with body-worn cameras and upgrading the mobile video recorders in more than 1,400 patrol vehicles.

The PSP is working with the Shapiro Administration to ensure state troopers are well-trained, well-funded, and well-equipped. The Governor eliminated college credit requirements for cadets, and PSP has seen a significant increase in the number of applicants.

The department is also partnering with the Department of General Services (DGS) on the construction of a new training academy. This modern facility will support the development of the next generation of troopers dedicated to safeguarding communities across the Commonwealth.

In addition, the PSP this year announced the initiation of its Rapid DNA program with the deployment of 15 fully automated genetic analyzers to troops across the Commonwealth. Rapid DNA technology allows for swift analysis of DNA samples outside of traditional lab environments, delivering results in as little as 90 minutes. The quick analysis provides investigators with timely, actionable information that can greatly benefit case resolution and public safety.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the PSP website.