Pennsylvania State Police Seeks Community Feedback as Part of CALEA Accreditation Process

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is seeking valuable input from the community as part of its efforts to achieve accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

Beginning January 4 and running through January 25, PSP invites community members to participate in an online survey to provide feedback on the agency’s performance, professionalism, and community engagement. The survey is anonymous and aims to gather honest insights that will guide PSP in improving its services.

The survey can be accessed online at: http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YB8RF97

“Our pursuit of CALEA accreditation reflects our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in public safety,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the PSP. “This survey is an important opportunity for our community to share their perspectives and help us grow stronger together.”

The CALEA accreditation process evaluates public safety agencies against a set of internationally recognized best practices. Achieving accreditation demonstrates PSP’s dedication to fostering trust, maintaining high standards, and continuously improving its operations to serve Pennsylvania residents more effectively. The PSP achieved its initial CALEA accreditation in 1993 and has maintained accreditation since that time.

