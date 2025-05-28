Skip to agency navigation
    PSP Reports 756 Crashes, 519 DUI Arrests During Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement

    May 28, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – As part of an ongoing mission to strengthen roadway safety across the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released the results of its Memorial Day Weekend enforcement detail.  

    During the four days between May 23-26, PSP investigated 756 crashes that resulted in 140 injuries and five fatalities. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 57 of those crashes, two of which were fatal.

    Troopers arrested 519 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and they issued 27,139 citations, including:

    • 7,033 for speeding
    • 977 for failing to wear a seat belt
    • 166 for not securing children in safety seats. 
       

    Table 1: Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics

    YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredDUI-Related CrashesDUI-Related Fatal Crashes
    2025 (4 days)75645140572
    2024 (4 days)84956164402


    Table 2: Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2025 (4 days)5197,03316697718,963
    2024 (4 days)4569,0061621,16717,148


    These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media