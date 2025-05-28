Harrisburg, PA – As part of an ongoing mission to strengthen roadway safety across the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released the results of its Memorial Day Weekend enforcement detail.

During the four days between May 23-26, PSP investigated 756 crashes that resulted in 140 injuries and five fatalities. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 57 of those crashes, two of which were fatal.

Troopers arrested 519 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and they issued 27,139 citations, including:

7,033 for speeding

977 for failing to wear a seat belt

166 for not securing children in safety seats.



Table 1: Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured DUI-Related Crashes DUI-Related Fatal Crashes 2025 (4 days) 756 4 5 140 57 2 2024 (4 days) 849 5 6 164 40 2



Table 2: Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2025 (4 days) 519 7,033 166 977 18,963 2024 (4 days) 456 9,006 162 1,167 17,148



These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.