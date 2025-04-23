PSP Reports 532 Crashes, 282 DUI Arrests over Easter Holiday Weekend

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) conducted its Easter holiday enforcement over the weekend and released the results today as part of its ongoing commitment to public safety.

From Friday, April 18, to Sunday, April 20, PSP investigated 532 crashes, which resulted in six fatalities and 95 injuries. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 45 of those crashes.

Troopers arrested 282 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 11,138 traffic citations, including:

2,976 for speeding

321 for failing to wear a seatbelt

52 for not securing children in safety seats



Table 1: Easter 2025 Weekend Crash Data

Year Total Crashes People Killed People Injured DUI-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2025 (3 days) 532 6 95 45 0 2024 (3 days) 490 7 71 55 3



Table 2: Easter 2025 Weekend Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2025 (3 days) 282 2,976 52 321 7,789 2024 (3 days) 337 5,346 70 557 10,733

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.