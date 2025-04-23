Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    PSP Reports 532 Crashes, 282 DUI Arrests over Easter Holiday Weekend

    April 23, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) conducted its Easter holiday enforcement over the weekend and released the results today as part of its ongoing commitment to public safety.  

    From Friday, April 18, to Sunday, April 20, PSP investigated 532 crashes, which resulted in six fatalities and 95 injuries. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 45 of those crashes.

    Troopers arrested 282 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 11,138 traffic citations, including:

    • 2,976 for speeding
    • 321 for failing to wear a seatbelt
    • 52 for not securing children in safety seats 
       

    Table 1: Easter 2025 Weekend Crash Data

    YearTotal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredDUI-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
    2025 (3 days)532695450
    2024 (3 days)490771553

     
    Table 2: Easter 2025 Weekend Enforcement Data

    YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
    2025 (3 days)2822,976523217,789
    2024 (3 days)3375,3467055710,733

     

    These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media