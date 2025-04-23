PSP Reports 532 Crashes, 282 DUI Arrests over Easter Holiday Weekend

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) conducted its Easter holiday enforcement over the weekend and released the results today as part of its ongoing commitment to public safety.
From Friday, April 18, to Sunday, April 20, PSP investigated 532 crashes, which resulted in six fatalities and 95 injuries. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 45 of those crashes.
Troopers arrested 282 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 11,138 traffic citations, including:
- 2,976 for speeding
- 321 for failing to wear a seatbelt
- 52 for not securing children in safety seats
Table 1: Easter 2025 Weekend Crash Data
|Year
|Total Crashes
|People Killed
|People Injured
|DUI-Related Crashes
|Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
|2025 (3 days)
|532
|6
|95
|45
|0
|2024 (3 days)
|490
|7
|71
|55
|3
Table 2: Easter 2025 Weekend Enforcement Data
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding Citations
|Child Seat Citations
|Seat Belt Citations
|Other Citations
|2025 (3 days)
|282
|2,976
|52
|321
|7,789
|2024 (3 days)
|337
|5,346
|70
|557
|10,733
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.