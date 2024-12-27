Skip to agency navigation
    PSP Reports 495 Crashes, 138 DUI Arrests Over Christmas Holiday

    December 27, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released its crash and enforcement report for the 2024 Christmas travel period.

    From December 24 to 26, PSP investigated 495 crashes, resulting in one death and 81 injuries. Impaired driving was a factor in 27 of these crashes.

    During those three days, troopers arrested 138 individuals for driving under the influence and issued the following citations:

    • 720 for speeding.
    • 72 for failing to wear a seat belt.
    • 19 for not securing children in safety seats. 
    Table 1: Christmas Weekend Crash Data

    Year

    Total Crashes

    Fatal Crashes

    People Killed

    People Injured

    DUI Crashes

    DUI Fatal Crashes

    2024 (3 days)

    495

    1

    1

    81

    27

    0

    2023 (3 days)

    411

    3

    3

    70

    36

    0


    Table 2: Christmas Weekend Enforcement Data

    Year

    DUI Arrests

    Speeding Citations

    Child Seat Citations

    Seat Belt Citations

    Other Citations

    2024 (3 days)

    138

    720

    19

    72

    3,295

    2023 (3 days)

    200

    1,040

    22

    123

    2,877

    More information on the 2024 Christmas holiday crash and enforcement, broken down by troop, is available online. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    With New Year’s Eve celebrations coming up, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. PSP reminds people to plan to have a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

