PSP Reports 495 Crashes, 138 DUI Arrests Over Christmas Holiday

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released its crash and enforcement report for the 2024 Christmas travel period.

From December 24 to 26, PSP investigated 495 crashes, resulting in one death and 81 injuries. Impaired driving was a factor in 27 of these crashes.

During those three days, troopers arrested 138 individuals for driving under the influence and issued the following citations:

720 for speeding.

72 for failing to wear a seat belt.

19 for not securing children in safety seats.

Table 1: Christmas Weekend Crash Data Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured DUI Crashes DUI Fatal Crashes 2024 (3 days) 495 1 1 81 27 0 2023 (3 days) 411 3 3 70 36 0



Table 2: Christmas Weekend Enforcement Data Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2024 (3 days) 138 720 19 72 3,295 2023 (3 days) 200 1,040 22 123 2,877

More information on the 2024 Christmas holiday crash and enforcement, broken down by troop, is available online. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

With New Year’s Eve celebrations coming up, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. PSP reminds people to plan to have a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.



For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.