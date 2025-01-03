Pennsylvania State Police Open Hiring Cycles for Cadets, Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainees

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) opened a new hiring cycle on January 1 for women and men considering a rewarding career in law enforcement, beginning the selection of cadets who will train to become state troopers. The PSP also seeks qualified applicants for the position of liquor enforcement officer trainee.

“We seek individuals dedicated to public service, upholding the law, and improving the quality of life in our communities,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the PSP. “If you value professionalism, moral awareness, and want to make a difference, consider joining the Pennsylvania State Police.”

Cadet and liquor enforcement officer trainee applicants who meet all eligibility requirements move on to a qualifying written examination. Those who pass the written exam must successfully complete a polygraph examination, background investigation, physical readiness test, medical screening, and psychological screening. All applicants must have a high school diploma or GED certificate.

In 2023, at the direction of Governor Shapiro, PSP suspended its educational requirement of 60 college credits for cadets. The measure produced an increase of qualified applicants, with the latest hiring cycle from August 27 to November 27 yielding 1,467 applications over three months. During the final hiring cycle with the college credit requirement in 2023, PSP received 1,374 eligible applications over six months. PSP has received more than 10,000 applicants to become state troopers throughout the Shapiro Administration.

Cadet training lasts approximately 28 weeks and includes formal coursework in Pennsylvania’s crimes and vehicle codes, physical fitness activities, and training in police vehicles, firearms, and equipment. Cadets also receive training in military courtesy, platoon formation, drills, and formal inspections. Upon completion of the training academy, cadets are promoted to trooper and receive an increase in salary, currently set at $66,911 annually.

The 2024-25 Pennsylvania budget provides $16 million for four cadet classes, supporting PSP’s mission to protect the safety of Pennsylvania communities and residents.

Cadet applications should be submitted via the Commonwealth’s employment website by March 31, 2025.

Liquor enforcement officer trainees receive approximately 16 weeks of training, after which they receive a pay adjustment, currently set at $50,950 annually. Employees receive another pay adjustment upon promotion to liquor enforcement officer, approximately two months after graduation. Liquor enforcement officers conduct inspections and investigations of licensed or unlicensed liquor establishments.

Applications for liquor enforcement officer trainee should be submitted through the Commonwealth’s employment website, governmentjobs.com, by April 30, 2025.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.