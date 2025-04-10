PSP Completes Rollout of Body-Worn Cameras Ahead of Schedule

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced today that patrol troopers at every station across the Commonwealth are now equipped with body-worn cameras to record their public interactions. PSP successfully completed its initiative to outfit troopers with these cameras and to update the mobile video recorders in their patrol vehicles - weeks ahead of schedule.

“Our ability to maintain efficient operations relies heavily on the trust placed in us by the communities we serve,” said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “With the completion of our body-worn camera rollout, we aim to strengthen that trust by documenting our public interactions and demonstrating our commitment to transparency, accountability, and respectful police services.”

PSP’s initiative involved outfitting more than 3,000 troopers whose assignments are spread across 89 stations within 16 troops with body-worn cameras. The initiative additionally upgraded the mobile video recorders in more than 1,400 patrol vehicles.

The implementation of the body-worn cameras by PSP has drawn praise from legislators, as noted below.

“Body cameras play an increasingly vital role in law enforcement, helping to preserve critical evidence and foster accountability, ultimately increasing the public’s trust in our officers,” said Senator Lisa Baker, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I look forward to working with our law enforcement partners on our legislation to strengthen and consolidate our body camera authorization laws, ensuring all authorized entities are subject to the same standards, regulations, and requirements.”

“I am pleased that the Pennsylvania State Police is fully utilizing the valuable technology available to record investigative stops within our Commonwealth. Body-worn cameras ensure accountability, transparency, and help build trust with our communities. Further, they may act as a valuable training tool, and supplement to in-court testimony,” said Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti, Democratic Chair, Senate Judiciary. “This is a great step for PSP, and I am grateful for their service.”

“As the rollout of body cameras comes to completion, I’m thrilled we will see improved transparency with exchanges between officers and civilians,” Senator Devin Robinson, R-Allegheny said. “Body cameras truly do provide the clearest way to piece together an interaction in its entirety, which means better protections are in place, liability risk is reduced, and safety is strengthened for all involved.”

“I applaud the leadership of the State Police and the Shapiro Administration on reaching this milestone ahead of schedule. These cameras protect both officers in the line of duty and the public,” said Senator Wayne Fontana, D-Allegheny. “Outfitting our police with the latest and best equipment available to do their job is an effort all Pennsylvanians can support.”

“In today’s environment, body cameras are essential equipment,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, R-Erie. They ensure a professional response from our officers and lead to more peaceful interactions when a suspect knows their interactions are being recorded.”

“It does not surprise me at all that the Pennsylvania State Police were able to deploy these body cameras quickly and efficiently. After all, they are the best of the best and the most highly trained and professional law enforcement agency in the Commonwealth. We would expect nothing less,” said Representative Tim Briggs, Chairman, House Judiciary.

“Our state troopers are out there 24 hours a day, seven days a week in every county in the Commonwealth to keep us safe,” Representative Chris Pielli, D-Chester, said. “Equipping these dedicated public servants with body cameras not only keeps them safer, it increases trust and accountability from both the public and the troopers alike. I was honored to fight and win alongside the Governor, the Pennsylvania State Police leadership, and the Department of Corrections to help expand body camera authorization as a best practice.”

Body-worn cameras and mobile video recorders enhance evidence collection at traffic crash and crime scenes by capturing actions, conditions and statements in real time, which improves the preparation of reports and court testimony. Additionally, video recordings provide opportunities to enhance the training of cadets and troopers.

Furthermore, the implementation of body-worn cameras aligns with PSP’s commitment to utilizing the latest equipment and technology, supporting the department’s goal of providing its members with the resources needed for increased personal safety, job efficiency, and effectiveness.

The upgraded mobile video recorders capture footage from a wider perspective, allowing for better coverage of the surrounding area. In contrast, the previous dash-mounted cameras used by State Police for the past two decades only captured a limited view directly in front of the patrol vehicle.

To achieve completion of its goals for the implementation of body-worn cameras and upgraded mobile video recorders, the department entered into a five-year contract, with an option for renewals, with Arizona-based Axon to provide the cameras, as well as the necessary software and infrastructure. The rollout began in the summer of 2023.