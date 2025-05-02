PSP, Gov. Shapiro Honor Fallen Troopers, Commemorate 120 Years of Service to Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro joined the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today to honor the sacrifice of all department members who lost their lives in the line of duty. The memorial service at Department Headquarters commemorated the 120th anniversary of the establishment of the Pennsylvania State Police.

"Our fallen troopers make the ultimate sacrifice for Pennsylvania – and it's important that we take days like today to gather and honor their life in service – and to reaffirm that we never, ever forget," said Governor Josh Shapiro. "The men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police go to work every single day to protect and serve our communities. Policing is a noble profession, and we need to continue to have the backs of our police. That's why my Administration is working to make historic investments in our State Police. I am committed to ensuring our troopers and their families have the help and support they deserve all across our Commonwealth."

“For 120 years, the women and men of Pennsylvania State Police have dedicated their lives to serving our Commonwealth,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the PSP. “Today, we remember those who gave their lives. Our Memorial Wall bears witness to their unfaltering courage and unwavering integrity. May their legacies never fade, and may we forever strive to be worthy of their sacrifices.”

The service included a reading of the 104 names on the Pennsylvania State Police Memorial Wall, a moment of silence, the PSP Ceremonial Unit, and a rifle salute.

The Pennsylvania State Police was created by legislation signed into law by Governor Samuel W. Pennypacker on May 2, 1905, becoming the first uniformed police organization of its kind in the United States.

Starting with just 228 men, the department has grown to an authorized complement of 4,841 enlisted women and men supported by more than 1,850 civilian employees. It is the 10th-largest police agency in the United States.

An online version of the PSP Memorial Wall, including photos and biographies of each member who died in the line of duty, is available on the department’s website.

The Shapiro Administration is working to build safer communities and ensure law enforcement is well-trained, well-funded, and well-equipped. In his last two budgets, Governor Shapiro secured funding to hire over 800 new PSP troopers and recruit and train nearly 700 municipal officers. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues to sustainably fund PSP and includes $16 million to create four more new cadet classes – funding nearly 400 more state troopers. The Governor’s budget proposal also calls for the complete elimination of the current statutory cap, which limits the number of troopers on the streets. Removing the statutory cap will allow for increased patrol visibility, faster response times, and the ability to maintain a proactive posture in Pennsylvania’s communities.

The Governor also eliminated college credit requirements for state troopers – and thanks to these efforts, in 2023, PSP saw a 258% increase in the number of applicants taking the test to become troopers.

PSP is also working with the Department of General Services (DGS) on constructing a new State Police Academy. The new Academy will support PSP’s work to hire and train more officers to protect the safety of Pennsylvania communities. Construction so far is on time and on budget.