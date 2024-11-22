Pennsylvania State Police Reminds Pet Owners of Basic Needs

Harrisburg, PA – With winter approaching and colder weather starting to settle in, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Animal Cruelty Unit in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are reminding pet owners, including those who keep their pets outdoors, that they are required to provide their animals with basic needs, as defined by law, or face potential animal neglect and/or cruelty charges.

“Basic needs include proper sustenance to maintain a healthy body weight, as well as clean, unfrozen water to avoid dehydration,” said Corporal Michael Spada, PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Animal Cruelty Officer. “Animals need just as much water in the winter as they do in the summer for their bodies to process food and help keep the natural metabolism working.”

Animals must also have access to an appropriate-sized shelter that provides protection from the weather, keeps them dry, and allows them to retain their body heat. The shelter must be clean and sanitary.

Dogs tethered unattended outside with no shelter can only remain outdoors for 30 minutes when temperatures are below 32 degrees.

Veterinary care must be provided for pets in need of medical attention. Monitor your pets during extreme cold temperatures and contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet is suffering from a weather-related injury or illness.

