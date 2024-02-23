Pennsylvania State Police Launches Ad Campaign to Attract More Recruits

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today announced the launch of an advertising campaign focused on attracting more people to a career as a state trooper. The recruitment initiative utilizes various media channels, including a television commercial set to debut during Sunday's 3:30PM NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, and commercials during March Madness. WATCH HERE.

"The PSP provides a unique foundation for troopers to experience a variety of unique job opportunities with the department, and this advertising campaign highlights just a few of the many specialized positions available," said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. "From canines and computer crimes to forensics and fire investigations, whether you're tactically minded or tech-savvy, dozens of challenging but rewarding job opportunities are waiting for you."

The recruitment campaign includes ads on billboards, streaming services, radio, digital and social media. PSP plans to secure airtime for the TV commercial during other televised sports events. The advertising campaign comes on the heels of substantive increases in cadet applications to PSP since Governor Shapiro waived the college requirement for applicants last August. In 2023, PSP saw a 258% increase in the number of applicants taking the test to become a state trooper. The Governor's 2024-25 budget proposal calls for an additional four new classes of cadets, to ensure the PSP can have the tools, the flexibility, and the personnel to continue keeping Pennsylvanians safe.

PSP applicants who meet eligibility requirements must pass a qualifying written examination, background check, physical readiness test, medical screening, and psychological screening before they can become a cadet and begin training at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED certificate, a valid driver's license from any state, and be at least 20 years old at the time of application. They must be at least 21 years old and cannot have reached age 40 upon entry into the training academy. At the time of graduation, cadets must be a Pennsylvania resident and possess a valid Pennsylvania driver's license. No prior law enforcement experience is required. The current cadet application cycle opened on February 12.

Cadet training lasts approximately 27 weeks and is paramilitary in nature. The comprehensive and rigorous training includes coursework in Pennsylvania's crimes and vehicle codes, law enforcement principles and practices, firearms and special equipment training, and physical fitness activities.

Upon completion of the training academy, cadets are promoted to trooper and receive an increase in salary, currently set at $66,911 annually.

For more information on becoming a Pennsylvania state trooper or to speak with a recruiter, visit patrooper.com

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

