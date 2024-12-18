Municipal Police Officers’ Commission Approves New Police Academy

Harrisburg, PA – The Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC) voted to approve the creation of a new police academy at Elizabethtown College in Lancaster County.

“The creation of a new academy will generate additional opportunities for qualified individuals in York and Lancaster counties who want to become municipal police officers,” said Michael Corricelli, Director of Training and Curriculum Development at MPOETC. “Elizabethtown College, in partnership with local stakeholders, reports that it is equipped and prepared to create a first-class training center addressing the needs of local police departments looking to identify, recruit, and train tomorrow’s police officers.”

Four other colleges that submitted letters of interest were also approved to submit full applications for new academies. The four institutions are Bucks County Community College, Luzerne County Community College, Penn State DuBois (Clearfield County), and Penn West University (Clarion County). A date for submission of full applications is not yet determined.

Since the Shapiro Administration took office in January 2023, Governor Shapiro secured funding in his first two budgets to hire nearly 800 new PSP troopers and supported the hiring of 700 local police officers through grant funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

Questions can be directed to Michael Corricelli, Director of Training at MPOETC, at mcorricell@pa.gov or 717-346-7759.