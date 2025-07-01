Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) is pleased to announce the opening of the 4016-hiring cycle for the position of Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee (LEOT). The official job posting will be available from July 1, 2025, through August 29, 2025. Individuals interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement are encouraged to apply during this timeframe.

The new cycle allows applicants to indicate their BLCE Region preference, helping to align candidates with their desired geographic area for assignments.

Liquor Enforcement Officers play a vital role in upholding Pennsylvania’s liquor laws. Their primary duties include conducting inspections and investigations across licensed establishments, both in uniformed and plainclothes assignments, to ensure regulatory compliance and protect public safety.

This position offers a starting wage of $22 per hour (approximately $55,000 annually, not including shift differential), along with a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, and retirement plans. Additional benefits include paid time off and holidays, a condensed basic training program, and flexible scheduling options that support work-life balance.

To be eligible, applicants must be U.S. citizens, hold a valid driver’s license, and possess at minimum a high school diploma or equivalent, though a college degree is preferred. All candidates must also pass a background investigation and meet the necessary training and physical standards required for employment.

For more information and to apply beginning July 1, 2025, visit the Commonwealth’s employment website at www.employment.pa.gov. To learn more about the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, please visit www.LCE.pa.gov.