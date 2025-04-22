As Summer Approaches, PSP Reminds Pet Owners to Protect Their Animals from Heat

Harrisburg, PA – With spring settling in and warmer weather approaching, the Animal Cruelty Unit in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reminds pet owners, including those who keep their pets outdoors, that they are required to provide their animals with basic needs, as defined by law, or face potential animal neglect and/or cruelty charges.

“Warmer weather brings special considerations for our animals kept outside,” said Corporal Michael Spada, PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Animal Cruelty Officer. “Appropriate shelter is needed, something that can provide your pet protection from the sun, heat, and inclement weather, and access to potable water is a must.”

Signs of heat stroke can include, but are not limited to, heavy panting, excessive drooling, vomiting, and red or purple gums. If you have concerns about your pet, please contact a veterinarian.

Dogs that are tethered outside and unattended can only be so for up to nine hours in temperatures up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and only for 30 minutes above 90 degrees. The dog must have access to an area of shade to escape the direct rays of the sun, as well as clean water. Note that while the tethering section in the Pennsylvania Crimes Code is not enforceable by itself, it can be used as a determining factor if the dog is the subject of neglect.

Additionally, while it might not be illegal to leave your dog or cat in your vehicle, a law enforcement officer, animal control officer, humane society police officer, or emergency responder may use no more force than necessary to enter the vehicle to remove the animal if there is a good-faith reasonable belief that it is in imminent danger of suffering harm if not immediately removed, with guidelines laid forth in Act 104 of 2018, commonly called the “Hot Car Bill.”

Make sure your dogs are properly licensed and up to date on rabies vaccinations. Remember that any cat that spends any amount of time of any 24-hour period inside an occupied structure must also be vaccinated for rabies.