    74 Cadets Graduate from PSP Academy, Receive Trooper Assignments

    May 16, 2025

    Manheim, PA – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris welcomed 74 new troopers during today’s cadet graduation at LCBC Manheim.

    “Today is a great day for the State Police and Pennsylvania as we celebrate the 172nd Cadet Class, whose hard work and determination over the last 27 weeks have earned them the rank of Trooper,” said Colonel Paris. “I now look forward to watching these dedicated women and men join their PSP brothers and sisters in serving and protecting communities across the Commonwealth.”

    The 172nd Cadet Class is the second class to graduate from the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of trooper. The Shapiro Administration waived the college credit requirement for applicants in August 2023. Since then, PSP has seen a significant increase in cadet applications, receiving 1,629 during the most recent application cycle without the requirement.

    Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues to sustainably fund PSP and includes $16 million to create four more new cadet classes – funding nearly 400 more state troopers. The Governor’s budget proposal also calls for the complete elimination of the current statutory cap, which limits the number of troopers on the streets. Removing the statutory cap will allow for increased patrol visibility, faster response times, and the ability to maintain a proactive posture in Pennsylvania’s communities.

    During the ceremony, six cadets received the following special awards and recognition:

    • Austin R. Sterenchock: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;

    • Luke J. Lanzetta-Vargo: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course;

    • Spencer M. Head: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;

    • Charles T. Casey: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;

    • Megan M. McMackin: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;

    • Jayden S. Johnson: Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.

    The new troopers will report to the following troops on May 27, 2025:

    Troop A, Greensburg (1)
    Justin M. Fleck

    Troop B, Washington (13)
    Nathan H. Fagan
    Cole R. Grenci
    Jonathan D. Hillegas
    Hayley L. Hoffman
    Noah D. Loy
    Megan M. McMackin
    Tai S. Mickens
    Troshawn B. Mickens
    Austin T. Moody
    Tyler J. Murray
    Samuel W. Parker
    Zachary R. Rech
    Dean Sherwood

    Troop D, Butler (6)
    Alexander M. Kitko
    Daniel J. Loeffler
    Charles N. Martin
    Tyler J. Parisi
    Owen G. Sidun
    Jacob R. Stutz

    Troop E, Erie (6)
    Spencer R. Beers
    Aaron M. Holsopple
    Mason M. Milliron
    Dominick S. Patalano
    Adrianna N. Terwilliger
    Jacey R. Williams

    Troop F, Montoursville (9)
    Anthony D. Burns
    Charles T. Casey
    Brandon J. Hardiman
    Shane M. Jennings
    Craig A. Kanour, II
    Hunner B. Lindsey
    Brandon C. Macrae
    Daniel J. Privatt
    Conner T. Soo

    Troop H, Harrisburg (8)
    Alexander P. Bis
    Zachary J. Caldwell
    Devyn J. DeGennaro
    Jonathan O. Martinez
    Nicholas W. Morgan
    Brandon R. Thomson
    Tom G. Thorsen
    Logan B. Vance

    Troop J, Lancaster (14)
    Sarah L. Aukerman
    Charlotte R. Bruecks
    Lauren E. Dickinson
    Nathan R. Dubble
    Alexander J. Garman
    Spencer M. Head
    Gregory A. Hill
    Derrica A. Kuhns
    Camden M. Mumma
    Rayjean R. Otero
    Cindy D. C. Paulino
    Jack F. Pugliese
    Patrick J. Ryan
    Colin J. Weick

    Troop K, Philadelphia (11)
    Jonathan E. Bocra
    Jarrett M. Bowman
    Angelo M. Colon
    John P. Debes
    Justin M. DiBonifazio
    Brian Galasso
    Matthew M. Gonzalez
    Ahmed M. Hassan
    Jayden S. Johnson
    Luke J. Lanzetta-Vargo
    Nicholas A. Wilke

    Troop L, Reading (3)
    Nathaniel Penko
    Austin R. Sterenchock
    Shaun P. Sweeney

    Troop M, Bethlehem (3)
    Kyle G. Albert
    Tanner D. Beruta
    Carl M. Deluca

