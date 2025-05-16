74 Cadets Graduate from PSP Academy, Receive Trooper Assignments

Manheim, PA – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris welcomed 74 new troopers during today’s cadet graduation at LCBC Manheim.

“Today is a great day for the State Police and Pennsylvania as we celebrate the 172nd Cadet Class, whose hard work and determination over the last 27 weeks have earned them the rank of Trooper,” said Colonel Paris. “I now look forward to watching these dedicated women and men join their PSP brothers and sisters in serving and protecting communities across the Commonwealth.”

The 172nd Cadet Class is the second class to graduate from the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of trooper. The Shapiro Administration waived the college credit requirement for applicants in August 2023. Since then, PSP has seen a significant increase in cadet applications, receiving 1,629 during the most recent application cycle without the requirement.

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues to sustainably fund PSP and includes $16 million to create four more new cadet classes – funding nearly 400 more state troopers. The Governor’s budget proposal also calls for the complete elimination of the current statutory cap, which limits the number of troopers on the streets. Removing the statutory cap will allow for increased patrol visibility, faster response times, and the ability to maintain a proactive posture in Pennsylvania’s communities.

During the ceremony, six cadets received the following special awards and recognition:

Austin R. Sterenchock: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;





Luke J. Lanzetta-Vargo: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department's pistol qualification course;





Spencer M. Head: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;





Charles T. Casey: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;





Megan M. McMackin: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;





: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class; Jayden S. Johnson: Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.

The new troopers will report to the following troops on May 27, 2025:

Troop A, Greensburg (1)

Justin M. Fleck

Troop B, Washington (13)

Nathan H. Fagan

Cole R. Grenci

Jonathan D. Hillegas

Hayley L. Hoffman

Noah D. Loy

Megan M. McMackin

Tai S. Mickens

Troshawn B. Mickens

Austin T. Moody

Tyler J. Murray

Samuel W. Parker

Zachary R. Rech

Dean Sherwood

Troop D, Butler (6)

Alexander M. Kitko

Daniel J. Loeffler

Charles N. Martin

Tyler J. Parisi

Owen G. Sidun

Jacob R. Stutz

Troop E, Erie (6)

Spencer R. Beers

Aaron M. Holsopple

Mason M. Milliron

Dominick S. Patalano

Adrianna N. Terwilliger

Jacey R. Williams

Troop F, Montoursville (9)

Anthony D. Burns

Charles T. Casey

Brandon J. Hardiman

Shane M. Jennings

Craig A. Kanour, II

Hunner B. Lindsey

Brandon C. Macrae

Daniel J. Privatt

Conner T. Soo

Troop H, Harrisburg (8)

Alexander P. Bis

Zachary J. Caldwell

Devyn J. DeGennaro

Jonathan O. Martinez

Nicholas W. Morgan

Brandon R. Thomson

Tom G. Thorsen

Logan B. Vance

Troop J, Lancaster (14)

Sarah L. Aukerman

Charlotte R. Bruecks

Lauren E. Dickinson

Nathan R. Dubble

Alexander J. Garman

Spencer M. Head

Gregory A. Hill

Derrica A. Kuhns

Camden M. Mumma

Rayjean R. Otero

Cindy D. C. Paulino

Jack F. Pugliese

Patrick J. Ryan

Colin J. Weick

Troop K, Philadelphia (11)

Jonathan E. Bocra

Jarrett M. Bowman

Angelo M. Colon

John P. Debes

Justin M. DiBonifazio

Brian Galasso

Matthew M. Gonzalez

Ahmed M. Hassan

Jayden S. Johnson

Luke J. Lanzetta-Vargo

Nicholas A. Wilke

Troop L, Reading (3)

Nathaniel Penko

Austin R. Sterenchock

Shaun P. Sweeney