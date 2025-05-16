74 Cadets Graduate from PSP Academy, Receive Trooper Assignments

Manheim, PA – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris welcomed 74 new troopers during today’s cadet graduation at LCBC Manheim.
“Today is a great day for the State Police and Pennsylvania as we celebrate the 172nd Cadet Class, whose hard work and determination over the last 27 weeks have earned them the rank of Trooper,” said Colonel Paris. “I now look forward to watching these dedicated women and men join their PSP brothers and sisters in serving and protecting communities across the Commonwealth.”
The 172nd Cadet Class is the second class to graduate from the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of trooper. The Shapiro Administration waived the college credit requirement for applicants in August 2023. Since then, PSP has seen a significant increase in cadet applications, receiving 1,629 during the most recent application cycle without the requirement.
Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues to sustainably fund PSP and includes $16 million to create four more new cadet classes – funding nearly 400 more state troopers. The Governor’s budget proposal also calls for the complete elimination of the current statutory cap, which limits the number of troopers on the streets. Removing the statutory cap will allow for increased patrol visibility, faster response times, and the ability to maintain a proactive posture in Pennsylvania’s communities.
During the ceremony, six cadets received the following special awards and recognition:
- Austin R. Sterenchock: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;
- Luke J. Lanzetta-Vargo: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course;
- Spencer M. Head: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;
- Charles T. Casey: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;
- Megan M. McMackin: Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;
- Jayden S. Johnson: Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.
The new troopers will report to the following troops on May 27, 2025:
Troop A, Greensburg (1)
Justin M. Fleck
Troop B, Washington (13)
Nathan H. Fagan
Cole R. Grenci
Jonathan D. Hillegas
Hayley L. Hoffman
Noah D. Loy
Megan M. McMackin
Tai S. Mickens
Troshawn B. Mickens
Austin T. Moody
Tyler J. Murray
Samuel W. Parker
Zachary R. Rech
Dean Sherwood
Troop D, Butler (6)
Alexander M. Kitko
Daniel J. Loeffler
Charles N. Martin
Tyler J. Parisi
Owen G. Sidun
Jacob R. Stutz
Troop E, Erie (6)
Spencer R. Beers
Aaron M. Holsopple
Mason M. Milliron
Dominick S. Patalano
Adrianna N. Terwilliger
Jacey R. Williams
Troop F, Montoursville (9)
Anthony D. Burns
Charles T. Casey
Brandon J. Hardiman
Shane M. Jennings
Craig A. Kanour, II
Hunner B. Lindsey
Brandon C. Macrae
Daniel J. Privatt
Conner T. Soo
Troop H, Harrisburg (8)
Alexander P. Bis
Zachary J. Caldwell
Devyn J. DeGennaro
Jonathan O. Martinez
Nicholas W. Morgan
Brandon R. Thomson
Tom G. Thorsen
Logan B. Vance
Troop J, Lancaster (14)
Sarah L. Aukerman
Charlotte R. Bruecks
Lauren E. Dickinson
Nathan R. Dubble
Alexander J. Garman
Spencer M. Head
Gregory A. Hill
Derrica A. Kuhns
Camden M. Mumma
Rayjean R. Otero
Cindy D. C. Paulino
Jack F. Pugliese
Patrick J. Ryan
Colin J. Weick
Troop K, Philadelphia (11)
Jonathan E. Bocra
Jarrett M. Bowman
Angelo M. Colon
John P. Debes
Justin M. DiBonifazio
Brian Galasso
Matthew M. Gonzalez
Ahmed M. Hassan
Jayden S. Johnson
Luke J. Lanzetta-Vargo
Nicholas A. Wilke
Troop L, Reading (3)
Nathaniel Penko
Austin R. Sterenchock
Shaun P. Sweeney
Troop M, Bethlehem (3)
Kyle G. Albert
Tanner D. Beruta
Carl M. Deluca