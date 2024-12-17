Troop N Information

Contacts
TROOP N - HAZLETON
250 Dessen Drive
Hazleton, PA 18202
Valmont Industrial Park, Route 93
1/2 Mile South of I-81, Exit 145
Hazleton Headquarters: 570-459-3890
FAX Number: 570-459-3942
TTY Number: 570-582-1100
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Norman J. Cramer
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Jim Donnini
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant Ryan D. Stefanick
Staff Services Section Commander
Lieutenant Jere M. Ustonofski
Troop N Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Columbia
|Bloomsburg
|6850 Hidlay Church Road, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
|570-387-4261
|570-387-4270
|Monroe
|Fern
|127 Parkside Avenue, Blakeslee, PA 18610
|570-646-2271
|570-643-9978
|Luzerne
|Hazleton
|250 Dessen Drive, West Hazleton, PA 18202
|570-459-3890
|570-582-1100
|Carbon
|Lehighton
|9170 Interchange Road, Lehighton, PA 18235
|610-681-1850
|610-681-1861
|Monroe
|Stroudsburg
|2730 Rimrock Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
|570-619-6480
|570-619-6487
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop N on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. David Peters
|Hazleton
|dapeters@pa.gov
|570-459-3900 ext. 269
|Tpr. Anthony Petroski
|Hazleton
|anpetroski@pa.gov
|570-459-3900 ext. 216
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. If your child is accepted to Troop N Camp Cadet, a $20 administrative fee will be due at orientation. Send no money with the application. Download the Troop N Camp Cadet application.
For residents of Carbon, Columbia, Monroe, lower Luzerne counties.
For more information, please contact Master Trooper David L. Peters at 570-459-3900 ext. 269.
Hill Impact Program
Hill Impact prepares students 15-18 for the experience of becoming a cadet at a law enforcement academy. This free program consists of weekly 2.5-hour instructional sessions on traffic, criminal investigations, plus other police procedures and resources. There is an additional four-hour Saturday session once per month. Cadets participate in marching and physical training and learn time-management, self-discipline, and teamwork skills.
Cadets can apply for and attend Hill Impact multiple times until they reach age 19.
To receive an application, contact Master Trooper David Peters at dapeters@pa.gov or 570-459-3900 ext. 269.
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Carbon County
PSP Lehighton - By Appointment - 610-681-1850
Columbia County
PSP Bloomsburg - 3rd Wednesday - 570-387-4261
Luzerne County (southern)
PSP Hazleton - 1st Tuesday - 570-459-3890
Monroe County
PSP Fern Ridge - 2nd Tuesday - 570-443-8436
PSP Stroudsburg - 1st Monday - 570-619-6480