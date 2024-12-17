Troop N Information

Camp Cadet

Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. If your child is accepted to Troop N Camp Cadet, a $20 administrative fee will be due at orientation. Send no money with the application. Download the Troop N Camp Cadet application.



Troop N Camp Cadet website

For residents of Carbon, Columbia, Monroe, lower Luzerne counties.

For more information, please contact Master Trooper David L. Peters at 570-459-3900 ext. 269.



Hill Impact Program

Hill Impact prepares students 15-18 for the experience of becoming a cadet at a law enforcement academy. This free program consists of weekly 2.5-hour instructional sessions on traffic, criminal investigations, plus other police procedures and resources. There is an additional four-hour Saturday session once per month. Cadets participate in marching and physical training and learn time-management, self-discipline, and teamwork skills.

Cadets can apply for and attend Hill Impact multiple times until they reach age 19.

To receive an application, contact Master Trooper David Peters at dapeters@pa.gov or 570-459-3900 ext. 269.