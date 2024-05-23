Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Troop J Information

    Troop J covers Lancaster, Chester and York counties in southeastern Pennsylvania.

    Troop J Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP J - LANCASTER
    2099 Lincoln Hwy East
    Lancaster, PA 17602-3384
    US 30, approx. 3.6 miles East US 222

    Lancaster Headquarters: 717-299-7650
    FAX Number: 717-299-7663
    TTY Number: 717-299-7727
    Avondale Crime Tip Line: 866-279-1504 ext. 130

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Rob Brown

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lt. Daniel Steele

    Criminal Investigation Section Commander
    Lt. Christopher Winesburg

    Staff Services Section Commander
    Sergeant Samantha L. Minnucci

    Troop J Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    ChesterAvondale2 Moxley Lane,  Avondale, PA 19311610-268-2022610-268-7451
    ChesterEmbreeville997 Lieds Road, Coatesville, PA 19320610-486-6280610-486-6006
    LancasterLancaster2099 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602-3384717-299-7650717-299-7727
    YorkYork101 N Main St., York PA 17403717-428-1011717-428-0430

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers and Public Information Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop J on Twitter.

    CSO/PIOLocationEmailTelephone
    Tpr. James GrotheyYorkjgrothey@pa.gov717-525-2802

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

    Troop J Camp Cadet Contact Information

    Residents of Chester County, visit cccampcadet.org

    Residents of Lancaster County, visit campcadetoflancastercounty.com

    Residents of York County, visit southcentralcampcadet.org or campcadetoflancastercounty.com

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Chester County
    PSP Avondale - 1st Tuesday - 610-268-2022
    PSP Embreeville - 2nd Friday - 484-340-3240

    Lancaster County
    PSP Lancaster - 1st Tuesday - 717-290-1996

    York County
    PSP York - 1st Wednesday - 717-428-1011