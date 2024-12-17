Community Services Unit

Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop H on Twitter.

CSO Location Email Telephone Tpr. Angela Laviena Harrisburg alaviena@pa.gov 717-671-7577 Tpr. Michael Myers Chambersburg mdmyers@pa.gov 717-264-5161 ext. 132

Public Information Officer

Public Information Officers (PIOs) are assigned to each troop to serve as media liaisons. The first point of contact for news outlets, PIOs respond to requests for information regarding crashes, crimes, and other incidents investigated by stations within their coverage areas.