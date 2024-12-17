Skip to agency navigation
    Troop H Information

    Troop H covers the counties of Perry, Cumberland, Dauphin, Adams, and Franklin.

    Troop H Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP H - HARRISBURG

    8000 Bretz Drive
    Harrisburg, PA 17112
    Exit 77 of I-81, south on SR 0039, east on SR 0022, turn right on Bretz Drive

    Harrisburg Headquarters: 717-671-7500
    FAX Number: 717-671-7516 

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Jason C. Haines

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant John A. Biever

    Criminal Investigation Section Commander
    Lieutenant Daryl S. Vankirk

    Staff Services Section Commander
    Sergeant William E. Foutz 

    Troop H Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    CumberlandCarlisle2 Dunwoody Drive Carlisle, PA 17015717-249-2121717-249-8707
    FranklinChambersburg3800 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg PA 17202717-264-5161717-491-1067
    AdamsGettysburg1750 Granite Station Road, Gettysburg PA 17325717-334-8111717-334-0077
    DauphinHarrisburg8000 Bretz Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17112717-671-7500717-671-7510
    DauphinLykens4673 State Route 209  Elizabethville, PA 17023717-362-8700717-362-8729
    PerryNewport155 Red Hill Road, Newport, PA 17074717-567-3110717-567-7097

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop H on Twitter.

    CSOLocationEmailTelephone
    Tpr. Angela LavienaHarrisburgalaviena@pa.gov717-671-7577
    Tpr. Michael MyersChambersburgmdmyers@pa.gov717-264-5161 ext. 132

    Public Information Officer

    Public Information Officers (PIOs) are assigned to each troop to serve as media liaisons. The first point of contact for news outlets, PIOs respond to requests for information regarding crashes, crimes, and other incidents investigated by stations within their coverage areas.

    PIOLocationEmailTelephone
    Tpr. Megan FrazerHarrisburgmegfrazer@pa.gov717-671-7601

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 13-15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

    Troop H Camp Cadet Contact Information

    For residents of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry & York counties
    Website: www.southcentralcampcadet.org

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Adams County
    PSP Gettysburg - 2nd Wednesday - 717-334-8111

    Cumberland County
    PSP Carlisle - By Appointment - 717-249-2121

    Dauphin County
    PSP Harrisburg - 2nd Wednesday - 717-671-7500
    PSP Lykens - 3rd Wednesday - 717-362-8700

    Franklin County
    PSP Chambersburg - 1st Monday - 717-264-5161

    Perry County
    PSP Newport - 2nd Wednesday - 717-567-3110