Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Troop F Information

    Troop F covers the counties of Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, and Union.

    Troop F Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP F - MOUNTOURSVILLE
    899 Cherry Street
    Montoursville, PA 17754

    Montoursville Headquarters: 570-368-5700
    FAX Number: 570-368-5704
    TTY: 570-368-5761

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Travis W. Doebler

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant Joshua M. Thompson

    Criminal Investigation Section Commander
    Lieutenant Christine M. Fye

    Staff Services Section Commander
    Lieutenant Craig D. Wharton 

    Troop F Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    PotterCoudersport3084 E. Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915814-274-8690814-274-9703
    CameronEmporium12921 Route 120, Emporium, PA 15834814-486-3321814-486-3994
    ClintonLamar113 Boyd Road, Mill Hall PA 17751570-726-6000570-726-7706
    TiogaMansfield785 Lambs Creek Rd. Mansfield, PA 16933570-662-2151570-662-1130
    NorthumberlandMilton50 Lawton Lane, Milton, PA  17847570-524-2662570-523-9813
    LycomingMontoursville899 Cherry Street, Montoursville, PA 17754-0068570-368-5700570-368-5761
    SnyderSelinsgrove81 Lorian Drive, Selinsgrove PA 17870570-374-8145570-372-5512
    NorthumberlandStonington2465 State Route 61, Sunbury, PA 17801570-286-5601570-988-5511

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop F on Twitter.

    CSO/PIOLocationEmailTelephone
    Tpr. Sara BarrettMiltonsabarrett@pa.gov717-480-3658
    Tpr. Lauren LesherMontoursvillelalesher@pa.gov570-368-5764

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

    Troop F Camp Cadet Contact Information

    The Camp Cadet program in Troop F is designed to follow geographical boundaries. Depending on where you live, will determine which camp you must attend.

    Residents of Tioga, Potter, and Cameron Counties attend the Northern Tier Camp Cadet held at the Mansfield University campus during late June of each year. You must be 12 or 13 years of age. For further information on this camp please contact lalesher@pa.gov or call 570-368-5700.

    Residents of Lycoming County attend the Lycoming County Camp Cadet held at the Little League Baseball complex in South Williamsport during mid-June. You must be 12 or 13 years of age. For further information please contact lalesher@pa.gov or call 570-368-5700 or visit lycomingcampcadet.org

    Residents of Clinton County attend the Clinton County Camp Cadet held at the Lock Haven University Seig Conference in Lamar during mid-June. For further information please contact Charles Shoemaker at 570-748-8794 or charlesshoemaker47@gmail.com.

    Residents of Northumberland, Snyder, Union, and Montour Counties attend the Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet. For further information please contact Trooper Sara Barrett at 717-480-3658svlecckids@gmail.com or visit www.svlecc.com.

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Cameron County
    PSP Emporium - 2nd Monday - 814-486-3321

    Clinton County
    PSP Lamar - 1st Wednesday - 570-726-6000

    Lycoming County
    PSP Montoursville - 1st Tuesday - 570-368-5700

    Montour/Northumberland (northern)/Union Counties
    PSP Milton - 1st Wednesday - 570-524-2662

    Northumberland (southern)
    PSP Stonington - 2nd Tuesday - 570-286-5601

    Potter County
    PSP Coudersport - 1st Tuesday - 814-274-8690

    Snyder County
    PSP Selinsgrove - 2nd Wednesday - 570-374-0468

    Tioga County
    PSP Mansfield - 2nd Wednesday - 570-662-2151

     