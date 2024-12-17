Camp Cadet



Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

Troop F Camp Cadet Contact Information

The Camp Cadet program in Troop F is designed to follow geographical boundaries. Depending on where you live, will determine which camp you must attend.

Residents of Tioga, Potter, and Cameron Counties attend the Northern Tier Camp Cadet held at the Mansfield University campus during late June of each year. You must be 12 or 13 years of age. For further information on this camp please contact lalesher@pa.gov or call 570-368-5700.



Residents of Lycoming County attend the Lycoming County Camp Cadet held at the Little League Baseball complex in South Williamsport during mid-June. You must be 12 or 13 years of age. For further information please contact lalesher@pa.gov or call 570-368-5700 or visit lycomingcampcadet.org.



Residents of Clinton County attend the Clinton County Camp Cadet held at the Lock Haven University Seig Conference in Lamar during mid-June. For further information please contact Charles Shoemaker at 570-748-8794 or charlesshoemaker47@gmail.com.



Residents of Northumberland, Snyder, Union, and Montour Counties attend the Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet. For further information please contact Trooper Sara Barrett at 717-480-3658, svlecckids@gmail.com or visit www.svlecc.com.