Contacts
TROOP F - MOUNTOURSVILLE
899 Cherry Street
Montoursville, PA 17754
Montoursville Headquarters: 570-368-5700
FAX Number: 570-368-5704
TTY: 570-368-5761
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Travis W. Doebler
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant Joshua M. Thompson
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant Christine M. Fye
Staff Services Section Commander
Lieutenant Craig D. Wharton
Troop F Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Potter
|Coudersport
|3084 E. Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915
|814-274-8690
|814-274-9703
|Cameron
|Emporium
|12921 Route 120, Emporium, PA 15834
|814-486-3321
|814-486-3994
|Clinton
|Lamar
|113 Boyd Road, Mill Hall PA 17751
|570-726-6000
|570-726-7706
|Tioga
|Mansfield
|785 Lambs Creek Rd. Mansfield, PA 16933
|570-662-2151
|570-662-1130
|Northumberland
|Milton
|50 Lawton Lane, Milton, PA 17847
|570-524-2662
|570-523-9813
|Lycoming
|Montoursville
|899 Cherry Street, Montoursville, PA 17754-0068
|570-368-5700
|570-368-5761
|Snyder
|Selinsgrove
|81 Lorian Drive, Selinsgrove PA 17870
|570-374-8145
|570-372-5512
|Northumberland
|Stonington
|2465 State Route 61, Sunbury, PA 17801
|570-286-5601
|570-988-5511
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop F on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. Sara Barrett
|Milton
|sabarrett@pa.gov
|717-480-3658
|Tpr. Lauren Lesher
|Montoursville
|lalesher@pa.gov
|570-368-5764
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Troop F Camp Cadet Contact Information
The Camp Cadet program in Troop F is designed to follow geographical boundaries. Depending on where you live, will determine which camp you must attend.
Residents of Tioga, Potter, and Cameron Counties attend the Northern Tier Camp Cadet held at the Mansfield University campus during late June of each year. You must be 12 or 13 years of age. For further information on this camp please contact lalesher@pa.gov or call 570-368-5700.
Residents of Lycoming County attend the Lycoming County Camp Cadet held at the Little League Baseball complex in South Williamsport during mid-June. You must be 12 or 13 years of age. For further information please contact lalesher@pa.gov or call 570-368-5700 or visit lycomingcampcadet.org.
Residents of Clinton County attend the Clinton County Camp Cadet held at the Lock Haven University Seig Conference in Lamar during mid-June. For further information please contact Charles Shoemaker at 570-748-8794 or charlesshoemaker47@gmail.com.
Residents of Northumberland, Snyder, Union, and Montour Counties attend the Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet. For further information please contact Trooper Sara Barrett at 717-480-3658, svlecckids@gmail.com or visit www.svlecc.com.
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Cameron County
PSP Emporium - 2nd Monday - 814-486-3321
Clinton County
PSP Lamar - 1st Wednesday - 570-726-6000
Lycoming County
PSP Montoursville - 1st Tuesday - 570-368-5700
Montour/Northumberland (northern)/Union Counties
PSP Milton - 1st Wednesday - 570-524-2662
Northumberland (southern)
PSP Stonington - 2nd Tuesday - 570-286-5601
Potter County
PSP Coudersport - 1st Tuesday - 814-274-8690
Snyder County
PSP Selinsgrove - 2nd Wednesday - 570-374-0468
Tioga County
PSP Mansfield - 2nd Wednesday - 570-662-2151