    Troop D Information

    Troop D covers the counties of Butler, Beaver, Lawrence, Mercer, and Armstrong; the townships of Frazer, Fawn, Springdale, Harrison, and East Deer, the boroughs of Brackenridge and Tarentum, and SR 28 from Armstrong County line to Pittsburgh city limits; and Interstate 80 through Venango County.

    Troop D Headquarters

    Contacts

    TROOP D - BUTLER
    200 Barracks Road
    Butler, PA 16001-2689
    SR 356. 2 Miles South of US 422, Lyndora Exit

    Butler Headquarters: 724-284-8100
    FAX Number: 724-284-8279
    TDD: 724-283-3151

    Command Staff

    Commanding Officer
    Captain Lisa A. Jobe

    Criminal Investigation Section Commander
    Lieutenant Donald L. Sankey III

    Staff Services Section Commander
    Sergeant Emily L. Page

    Patrol Section Commander
    Lieutenant John Herold   

    Troop D Stations

    CountyStationAddressPhoneTTY
    BeaverBeaver3800 Dutch Ridge Road, Beaver, PA 15009724-773-7400724-773-7335
    ButlerButler200 Barracks Road, Butler, PA 16001-2689724-284-8100724-283-3151
    ArmstrongKittanning130 Parkview Drive Extension, Kittanning, PA  16201724-543-2011724-548-7017
    MercerMercer139 Steingrabe Road, Mercer, PA 16137724-662-6162724-662-6173
    LawrenceNew Castle3539 Wilimington Road, New Castle, PA  16105724-598-2211724-598-2256

    Community Services Unit

    Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop D on Twitter.

    CSO/PIOLocationEmailTelephone
    Tpr. Bertha CazyButlerbcazy@pa.gov724-284-8100

    Camp Cadet

    Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.

    Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.

    Troop D Camp Cadet Contact Information

    For residents of Armstrong County
    Website: www.campcadet.com

    For residents of Butler, Beaver, Mercer and Lawrence counties
    Website: www.TroopDCampCadet.org

    Sunny Day Camp

    Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.

    Sunny Day Camp logo

    Child Safety Seat Checks

    Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.

    Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.

    Allegheny/Armstrong Counties
    PSP Kittanning - 2nd Wednesday - 724-543-2011

    Beaver County
    PSP Beaver - 1st Tuesday - 724-773-7400

    Butler County
    PSP Butler - 1st Wednesday by appointment - 724-284-8100

    Lawrence County
    PSP New Castle - 1st Wednesday - 724-598-2211

    Mercer County
    PSP Mercer - 3rd Wednesday - 724-662-6162