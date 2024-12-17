Troop D Information

Contacts
TROOP D - BUTLER
200 Barracks Road
Butler, PA 16001-2689
SR 356. 2 Miles South of US 422, Lyndora Exit
Butler Headquarters: 724-284-8100
FAX Number: 724-284-8279
TDD: 724-283-3151
Command Staff
Commanding Officer
Captain Lisa A. Jobe
Criminal Investigation Section Commander
Lieutenant Donald L. Sankey III
Staff Services Section Commander
Sergeant Emily L. Page
Patrol Section Commander
Lieutenant John Herold
Troop D Stations
|County
|Station
|Address
|Phone
|TTY
|Beaver
|Beaver
|3800 Dutch Ridge Road, Beaver, PA 15009
|724-773-7400
|724-773-7335
|Butler
|Butler
|200 Barracks Road, Butler, PA 16001-2689
|724-284-8100
|724-283-3151
|Armstrong
|Kittanning
|130 Parkview Drive Extension, Kittanning, PA 16201
|724-543-2011
|724-548-7017
|Mercer
|Mercer
|139 Steingrabe Road, Mercer, PA 16137
|724-662-6162
|724-662-6173
|Lawrence
|New Castle
|3539 Wilimington Road, New Castle, PA 16105
|724-598-2211
|724-598-2256
Community Services Unit
Community Services Officers are available to make presentations on a wide variety of topics to your company, school, or community group. Their goal is to inform the public about crime awareness and increase public safety. Visit Troop D on Twitter.
|CSO/PIO
|Location
|Telephone
|Tpr. Bertha Cazy
|Butler
|bcazy@pa.gov
|724-284-8100
Camp Cadet
Camp Cadet is a summer camp for boys and girls from Pennsylvania between the ages of 12 and 15. The camp is held at various locations throughout the state and staffed by Troopers, local police officers, and many other volunteers. The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the diverse criminal justice system and establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
Camp Cadet is open to all youth and is structured similarly to training at the police academy. All participants who attend Camp Cadet are addressed as “Cadet” during the week. Cadets are required to participate in all scheduled events. The camp focuses on discipline, self-esteem, teamwork, drug and alcohol education, violence prevention, and many other issues facing today’s youth. There is no cost associated with attending Camp Cadet.
Troop D Camp Cadet Contact Information
For residents of Armstrong County
Website: www.campcadet.com
For residents of Butler, Beaver, Mercer and Lawrence counties
Website: www.TroopDCampCadet.org
Sunny Day Camp
Sunny Day Camp started in 2016 to promote relations between children and adults with special needs and the law enforcement agencies that serve their communities. This one-day event includes demonstrations by special units and emergency vehicles on display. There are games and a DJ, and the camp concludes with a formal graduation ceremony. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day t-shirt are included. The event is free, but registration is required. Sunny Day Camp is funded solely by donations from individuals and businesses, separate from donations to Camp Cadet. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals who serve as camp counselors are volunteers who donate their off-duty time.
Child Safety Seat Checks
Troopers who are certified child passenger safety seat experts are available to check or install your car seat for free.
Each station listed below schedules one day per month for seat checks. Call your local station if that day is not convenient. Note that some stations require an appointment.
Allegheny/Armstrong Counties
PSP Kittanning - 2nd Wednesday - 724-543-2011
Beaver County
PSP Beaver - 1st Tuesday - 724-773-7400
Butler County
PSP Butler - 1st Wednesday by appointment - 724-284-8100
Lawrence County
PSP New Castle - 1st Wednesday - 724-598-2211
Mercer County
PSP Mercer - 3rd Wednesday - 724-662-6162