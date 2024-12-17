Skip to main content

    Apply for a PA Farm Bill Grant

    The Pennsylvania Farm Bill is a bold, aggressive, and necessary investment in Pennsylvania agriculture to grow opportunities and resources, remove barriers to entry, and inspire future generations of leaders within agriculture.

    Overview

    The PA Farm Bill provides support for the Commonwealth's leading industry in six funnels:

    • The Agriculture Business Development Center supports business planning, marketing, diversification, and transition planning for Pennsylvania farmers
    • A Realty Transfer Tax Exemption for the transfer of preserved farmland to a qualified beginning farmer

    • The PA Farm to School Grant Program increases nutrition and agriculture education opportunities for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade
    • The Agriculture and Youth Development Grant Program invests in workforce development initiatives for agriculture and youth organizations such as FFA and 4-H.

    • The allowable width for use of implements of agriculture husbandry was expanded from 16 feet to 18 feet
    • The Agriculture Linked Investment Program provides low-interest loans for conservation practices
    • The Conservation Excellence Grant Program funds best management practices in priority areas of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed
    • The Resource Enhancement and Protection Tax Credits program has a higher lifetime cap and more availability

    • The Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program supports innovation, value-added processing, marketing, and organic transitions in the dairy industry
    • Small farmers or butchers can be reimbursed for the cost of federal inspections to open new markets
    • The Center for Animal Agriculture Excellence allows for expanded processing capacity, provides technical assistance, and resources for food safety compliance

    • A Specialty Crop Block Grant Program invests in priority Pennsylvania crops such as hardwoods, hemp, and hops
    • Veteran farmers will receive additional support through increased funding for the PA Preferred Homegrown by Heroes Program
    • The PA Preferred Organic Initiative will enhance and grow Pennsylvania's organic sector

    • The Pennsylvania Rapid Response Disaster Readiness Account provides funding for quick response to agricultural disasters, whether animal health, plant health, or foodborne illness