Apply for the Resource Enhancement & Protection (REAP) Program

Eligibility for the program is based on compliance with the PA Clean Streams Law.

For agricultural operations, this means:

Up-to-date Agricultural Erosion and Sedimentation (E&S) Plans and Manure/Nutrient Management Plans for all acres farmed.

REAP tax credits may be used to pay PA income tax for any individual or entity that has PA income tax obligations, dollar-for-dollar, for up to 15 years from the date of issuance.

The credits can be sold or transferred one year after issuance.

Agricultural operations are eligible for up to $250,000 of REAP tax credits in a 7-year period.

Non-ag businesses and individuals can earn PA REAP tax credits by sponsoring an eligible project.

