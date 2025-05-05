Skip to main content

    Apply for the Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant

    This grant program reimburses individuals who are investing in buidling out the infrastructure of urban agriculture. It offers micro grants for one-time projects and colloboration grants for larger efforts. 

     

    You can apply through the Single Application for Assistance online application system. 

    Application period is open until Friday, October 31, 2025 at 5 pm.

    Apply now

    Overview

    The Urban Agriculture Infranstructure Grant Program provides reimbursement grants for applicants who want to improve urban agriculture infrastructure in Pennsylvania.

    These grants will build out the infrastructure of urban agriculture by:

    • Investing in the system
    • Filling gaps
    • Encouraging entities to work together
    • Finding ways to bring operations to a greater scale
    • Overcoming food deserts
    • Opening opportunities for people to become social entrepreneurs

    Contact

    Programmatic questions
    Dr. Jamie Green, jamigreen@pa.gov

    Technical questions
    Corrine Elliott, corielliot@pa.gov
     

    Additional resources

    Funded Projects

    How to apply

    Applications must be submitted through the Single Application for Assistance online application system. Application period is open until Friday, October 31, 2025 at 5 pm.

    Learn how to apply online on DCED's Single Application information site
     

    Reporting Requirements

    Provide information and between four to 10 photographs about the Urban Ag project and describe the impact of the grant.
     

    Types of grants

    We will award two types of grants. These include "microgrants" and "collaboration" grants.

    Micro grants are for one-time projects or a single entity applicant. The maximum grant amount for these applications is $2,500, not to exceed 85% of project costs. Applicants will only need to match 15% of the total grant amount.

    Collaboration grants which demonstrate cooperative or regional efforts which share resources, aggregate agricultural products or producers, promote the sharing of resources among agricultural entities, and support community development.

    These applications should include several partners in a project. They have a maximum grant of $50,000, not to exceed 85% of project costs. Applicants will only need to match 15% of the total grant amount.

    Eligible & ineligible costs

    Here is a list of eligible and ineligible costs. Projects must be located in an urban area for this list of costs to apply.

    • Gardening/growing equipment
    • Green houses/hoop houses
    • Utility connections/off-grid energy or water systems
    • Contracted labor/installations
    • Harvesting equipment
    • Cold storage/temperature control equipment
    • Soil remediation
    • Soil amendments
    • Lighting (for growing only)
    • Soil testing
    • Site design or planning (contracted)

    • Any purchases made outside the contract period
    • Wages/stipends
    • Vehicles
    • Computers, tablets, phones
    • Rent
    • Utility bills
    • Software
    • Political contributions
    • Land rental or purchase
    • Livestock
    • Animal feed
    • Advertising (That is not located on site)
    • Administrative costs
    • Ineligible Matching Funds
    • All items listed as "Ineligible Costs"
    • In kind services