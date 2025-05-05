Get Certified to Teach with Credentials from Another State

Eligibility
These criteria apply to anyone seeking certification.
Basic requirements
To be eligible for certification, you must:
- Be of good moral character.
- Be at least 18 years of age.
- Be a U.S. citizen or otherwise legally authorized to work in the United States. This includes permanent resident immigrant visa holders. (Note: This requirement doesn’t apply if you’re applying to teach a world language.)
- Have at least a bachelor's degree.
Testing and certification
To prepare for certification in Pennsylvania, you must:
- Meet all testing requirements for your intended certification type.
- Apply for certification through the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS).
Process
The steps to transfer your teacher certification vary based on your individual situation.
For all transfers, you’ll first need to identify the Pennsylvania certificate that is comparable to your current certificate. You’ll also need supporting documentation, such as your transcripts and copies of existing credentials.
Visit the links that most closely describe your own experience for details.
Popular certification pathways
- A valid teaching certificate with at least two years of teaching experience.
- Completed a teacher preparation program in another state, but have 0–2 years of experience.
Less common certification pathways
These situations apply to fewer out-of-state teachers. These pathways include applicants who have: