Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Education

    Get Certified to Teach with Credentials from Another State

    If you’re already certified to teach in a different state, you may be able to apply your experience and credentials to a Pennsylvania teaching certificate.

    Eligibility

    These criteria apply to anyone seeking certification.

    Basic requirements

    To be eligible for certification, you must:

    • Be of good moral character.
    • Be at least 18 years of age.
    • Be a U.S. citizen or otherwise legally authorized to work in the United States. This includes permanent resident immigrant visa holders. (Note: This requirement doesn’t apply if you’re applying to teach a world language.)
    • Have at least a bachelor's degree.

    Testing and certification

    To prepare for certification in Pennsylvania, you must:

    Process

    The steps to transfer your teacher certification vary based on your individual situation.

    For all transfers, you’ll first need to identify the Pennsylvania certificate that is comparable to your current certificate. You’ll also need supporting documentation, such as your transcripts and copies of existing credentials.

    Visit the links that most closely describe your own experience for details.

    Popular certification pathways

    Most out-of-state teachers have either:

    Less common certification pathways

    Contact us

    Still have questions about getting certified? You can contact the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality for more information.

     

    The best way to reach us is by email. You can also call us at 717-728-3224 (717-PA-TEACH). 

