File a complaint about a financial entity or professional

The DoBS Consumer Services Office provides courteous and timely responses to consumer inquiries and complaints with an objective to respond within 10 days of receipt. Inquiries and complaints can be filed online through the DoBS Portal or by calling the toll-free helpline 1 (800) PA-BANKS (722-2657). Agency staff track all inquiries, complaints and resolutions received.

The department encourages the consumer to first attempt to resolve their issue directly with the financial institution or individual business entity before contacting our office.

The department will make every effort to help address consumer complaints through facilitation with the entity; however, there is no guarantee that the matter can or will be resolved.

NOTE: If you are a licensee, representative or employee of a regulated financial entity, or seeking to engage in a financial activity, your inquiry must be directed to your corresponding program area (Banking, Non-Bank Licensees or Securities).