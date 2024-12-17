Skip to main content

    Access Long-Term Care Services

    Pennsylvania offers long-term services and supports to help older Pennsylvanians and people with disabilities get care in their homes or a nursing facility.

    Apply for Services

    Overview

    Long-term care, sometimes called long-term living, is a wide range of assistive services that can be provided based on a person’s individual needs. 

    Long-term care can range from help around a person’s home with personal care services such as bathing and dressing, to comprehensive medical care provided in a nursing facility. Generally, these programs serve adults with disabilities who qualify for Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania.

    Available Services

    There are two types of long-term care services: home and community-based services (HCBS) and nursing facility services.

    • HCBS, also called waiver services, are services and supports that enable individuals with disabilities to remain in their home or in the community rather than being admitted to a long-term care facility, such as a nursing home.
    • Nursing facility services are both short and long-term nursing and rehabilitation services for persons that require 24-hour care in a long-term care facility.

    More information about long-term care services is found at these locations:

    Services My Way

    Services My Way (SMW) helps Pennsylvanians who need long-term care support manage their own services. SMW is an option for those who can mentally and physically manage their care and who need help with tasks of daily living . To be eligible for the program, individuals must be assessed as requiring a nursing facility level of care. SMW helps people eligible for the program, who choose to live in the community, maintain independence and manage care within their own homes by employing workers who can help with their care.

    Services may include:

    • Developing and implementing a service plan for your care;
    • Help budgeting and accessing services and workers;
    • Help meeting federal, state, and local tax, labor, and workers compensation requirements that apply when you employ care workers in your home; and,
    • Making financial transactions.

    Apply for Long-Term Services

    You can apply for long-term services by phone or online:

    • Phone: Call our Independent Enrollment Broker (IEB) at 1-877-550-4227.
    • Online: Apply via COMPASS, Pennsylvania's benefit management website

    Eligibility

    To be eligible for long-term services, you must meet the financial eligibility and need criteria.

    Needs Assessment

    The IEB will schedule an in-person assessment for you, which is done in your home, in a hospital, or in a nursing facility — wherever you are. This will determine what services you need.

    Completing an Application

    The IEB will also help you complete a Medicaid application, which is sent to the county assistance office (CAO). A caseworker from the CAO might contact you for additional information if they have questions about your financial information. Once those things are completed, you will be notified by the department if you qualify for Medicaid services.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Contact

    To begin the eligibility/enrollment process or if you have questions, please contact DHS.

    PA Independent Enrollment Broker

    To begin the eligibility/enrollment process, please contact the PA Independent Enrollment Broker

    Call the IEB 1-877-550-4227

    PA Independent Enrollment Broker (TTY Number)

    To begin the eligibility/enrollment process, please contact the PA Independent Enrollment Broker (TTY Number)

    Call TTY 1-877-824-9346