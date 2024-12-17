Get Overdose Prevention Supplies for Individuals

Overview
An overdose can happen anytime, anywhere. Prevent or reverse one by having naloxone and drug testing strips on hand.
Naloxone
Naloxone is a safe, easy-to-use, life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose caused by:
- prescription medications used to treat pain
- illegal drugs like heroin and illicit fentanyl
When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing.
Naloxone is available in the following forms:
- Intranasal naloxone (4 mg and 8 mg options)
- Intramuscular naloxone (0.4 mg/mL single dose vials only)
Drug testing strips
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid added to many drugs. It only takes an amount the size of three grains of salt to cause a fatal overdose. Fentanyl test strips can detect fentanyl in other substances to reduce the risk of overdose.
Xylazine, aka 'tranq' or 'tranq dope,' is a non-opioid sedative approved for animal use but not safe for humans. Xylazine test strips can detect xylazine in other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, or fentanyl.
Access free supplies
Through the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs' Overdose Prevention Program, free naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and xylazine test strips are available statewide.
Pennsylvania residents can receive free naloxone by mail through a partnership with NEXT Distro, Prevention Point Pittsburgh, and Vital Strategies.
View a training video, answer a short quiz, and provide enrollment information to submit the request.
Get Help Now
If you or a loved one is struggling with opioid use, our helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Purchase naloxone
The Department of Health's naloxone standing order is a prescription written for the general public, allowing anyone to purchase naloxone at their pharmacy. First responders can use the standing order specific to them to obtain naloxone.
You may be eligible to receive reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs for naloxone through the Department of Aging's Naloxone Copay Assistance Program.
Some naloxone products are available over-the-counter (OTC) anywhere other common medications like ibuprofen are available, such as pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores, or gas stations.
Commercial Insurance: Check with your insurance to see if naloxone is covered. If it is, you may need to pay part of the cost (a copay). You can also use your Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) to buy naloxone.
Medical Assistance: If you have Medical Assistance, the program will cover the full cost of naloxone. No special approval or limits are required, and you can get naloxone as many times as needed.
Locate overdose prevention supplies in your community
Organizations, groups, and individuals can access free naloxone and drug testing strips through the Overdose Prevention Program's network of distribution partners.
Select the "Sort & Filter" button to filter by county location, overdose prevention product, distribution method, and availability of training.
Contact your local Overdose Prevention Partner or Recognized Entity directly to confirm their supply availability.
