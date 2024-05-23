Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Education

    Transfer Out of State Teaching Certification

    Review the out-of-state certification routes and get the information you need to transfer your teaching certification.

    Overview

    Review and select the right out-of-state certification route for you. Learn about Pennsylvania certification requirements including how to apply for certification:

    Additional resources: