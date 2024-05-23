Transfer Out of State Teaching Certification

Overview
Review and select the right out-of-state certification route for you. Learn about Pennsylvania certification requirements including how to apply for certification:
-
I have a valid National Board for Professional Teaching Standards or National Association of School Psychologists Credential comparable to a Pennsylvania certificate in subject and grade level scope
-
I have an active/valid professional level out-of-state certificate with two (2) years of successful experience in the area for which I am applying (instructional, educational specialist, and supervisory certification areas only)
-
I completed an approved preparation program outside of Pennsylvania
- For candidates who completed an approved program outside of PA but do not currently hold an active/valid professional level out-of-state certificate.
-
For candidates who completed an approved program outside of PA who currently hold a professional level out-of-state certificate but do not have two (2) years of experience in the area for which they are applying.
-
-
I have administrative, supervisory, or superintendent credentials