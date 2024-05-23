File a complaint about a financial entity or professional

The DoBS Cosumer Services Office provides courteous and timely responses to consumer inquiries and complaints with an objective to respond within 10 days of receipt. Agency staff track inquiries, complaints and resolutions received via the toll-free helpline 1 (800) PA-BANKS (722-2657), website, email, fax and other government agency referrals.

The department encourages the consumer to first attempt to resolve their issue directly with the financial institution or individual business entity before contacting our office.

The department will make every effort to help address consumer complaints through facilitation with the entity; however, there is no guarantee that the matter can or will be resolved.

NOTE: If you are a licensee, representative or employee of a regulated financial entity, or seeking to engage in a financial activity, your inquiry must be directed to your corresponding program area (Banking, Non-Bank Licensees or Securities).