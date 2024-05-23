Apply for Unemployment Compensation Benefits

About Unemployment Compensation
The unexpected loss of a job can be devastating. The UC system is here to help Pennsylvanians get through it.
Unemployed Pennsylvanians can file a UC claim any day, any time. If you need help navigating the system or have a question about your claim, there are multiple convenient ways to contact L&I for assistance.
PAULA Virtual Assistance
For questions or concerns about your UC claim, please call PAULA virtual assistance at (833) 755-0882
Eligibility
Any unemployed person may file a claim for UC benefits. Your eligibility is based on the information provided by you and your employer(s) after you file an application for UC benefits.
Once you file for benefits, the Department of Labor & Industry will consider three factors to determine your eligibility:
Financial Eligibility
The first step is determining financial eligibility, which considers wages earned and length of your employment. Under Pennsylvania's UC Law, most work is eligible, but there are exceptions. For example, self-employed individuals are not financially eligible for benefits. After you file your claim, you will receive a notice of financial determination indicating whether you are financially eligible.
Benefit Eligibility
If you are determined financially eligible, the second step involves the nature of your job loss or separation. In other words, are you out of work through no fault of your own? This decision is based on the information you supply when you file for benefits, and information collected from your former employer.
Maintaining Eligibility
The third eligibility factor involves your obligations under the UC Law while you claim UC benefits. For example, you must be able and available to accept suitable work, and you must participate in reemployment services. Failure to do so may make you ineligible for benefits.
Get in-person help with your UC claim
If you need assistance with your Unemployment Compensation (UC) claim and prefer to interact offline, UC Connect offers face-to-face help at PA CareerLink® locations across Pennsylvania.
Application Process
You can apply for and manage your UC benefits any time.
Use the online UC system to:
- File or reopen a claim
- File for weekly UC benefits
- Check your claim status
- View benefit payments
- File an appeal
File an Initial Application
If you file online, you’ll receive a confirmation page at the end of the online application and a confirmation email. This email will include the date you will need to file your continued claim — also called your weekly certification.
No matter what day of the week you submit your initial claim, it will be effective on Sunday. Your initial claim will remain active for one year, and between 18 and 26 full weeks of benefit payments will be available if you are eligible for benefits.
Keep this letter in a safe place. It states your financial eligibility. Financial determination letters are typically received within three business days via your UC Dashboard communication preference.
Your financial determination letter will tell you:
- Your benefit year begin date and the date your benefit year expires.
- Your weekly benefit amount and eligible weeks and how they were calculated.
- How much you will receive if you are totally unemployed and how to estimate your partial benefits for part-time work.
If you have a question or need help managing your claim, there are multiple ways to reach the UC team:
- UC staff are available by phone Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call us at 888-313-7284.
- You can contact us by email any time: uchelp@pa.gov.
- You can chat online with UC representatives on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- For claimants who communicate with American Sign Language (ASL), videophone service is available every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. Call 717-704-8474.
- For individuals with hearing or speech difficulties, use a TTY device to text 888-334-4046.
Frequently Asked Questions
Every claimant's situation is different, but there are some questions that we hear often.
UC eligibility cannot be predetermined. Your eligibility will be based on the information provided by you and your employer(s) after you file an application for benefits.
The Pennsylvania UC Law establishes various requirements for eligibility for UC benefits. Among them are the following:
- You must have sufficient qualifying wages and a minimum of 18 credit weeks in your base year.
- You must have a qualifying separation.
- And, you must be able and available to accept suitable work and not refuse work when offered.
The first week of the benefit year that you are unemployed and otherwise eligible for benefits is called the "waiting week." Benefits are not payable for the waiting week, but you must file a weekly certification for that week in order to be paid benefits for any claim weeks after your waiting week.
A credit week is any week within the base year that you earned at least $116.
You need to have a minimum of 18 credit weeks in your base year to be eligible for any amount of benefits.
When you are granted benefits, your benefit year provides you with a 52-week period beginning with the date of your application for UC benefits. If you claim the full amount for each week, you will receive your maximum allowance of benefits in 18-26 weeks. If you receive partial benefits due to part-time earnings, the duration of your claim can extend beyond 26 weeks. Benefits end when your balance is exhausted, or your benefit year ends -- whichever happens first.
If your benefit year ends, and you worked during your 52-week benefit year, you can reapply. Your financial eligibility will be redetermined.
If you are eligible for benefits, you should receive your first benefit payment within two weeks after the effective date of your application, provided you file your weekly certifications on time.
Moving forward, you’ll receive payment within two to three days after filing your weekly certification.