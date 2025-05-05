Overview

To maintain compliance with the federal Child Care Development Block Grant, the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) partnered with the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) to provide applicants with a verification letter confirming their name search on the National Crime Information Center's National Sex Offender Registry (NSOR).

Who Requires a Verification Letter?

Any individual 18 years of age or older residing in the child care setting, including any relative child care providers caring for children receiving subsidized child care;

Any individual working for a regulated child care provider;

Any individual with an ownership interest (corporate or non-corporate) in a regulated child care provider and who participates in the organization and management of the operation; and,

Any volunteer of a child care provider, group day care home, or family child care home.

How Long Does a Letter Last

The verification letter is valid for 60 months. Individuals continuing their relationship with child care as a provider or resident must renew their clearance prior to its expiration.

Cost

NSOR verification is a free service.

Processing Details