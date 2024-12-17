Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Medicaid: Dental Services

    Medicaid's dental services coverage helps eligible individuals smile brighter and get comprehensive oral health care.

    Apply For Medicaid

    About Medicaid: Dental Services

    From preventive care to essential treatments, dental services under Medicaid aim to promote healthy smiles and to enhance oral health among for low-income Pennsylvanians.

    Medicaid Dental Services for Children:

    Medicaid Dental Services covers all medically necessary dental services for enrolled children.

    This includes:

    • Exams
    • Fluoride treatment
    • sealants
    • Teeth cleanings
    • X-rays
    • Cavity fillings
    • Root canals
    • Extractions
    • Dentures
    • Gum disease treatment
    • Crowns
    • Other Services

    Medicaid Dental Services for Adults:

    Adults enrolled in Medicaid are eligible for exams, x-rays, teeth cleanings, cavity fillings, dentures, extractions, and other surgical procedures and emergency services related to treatment for symptoms and pain. Some adults may be eligible for other dental services.

    Eligibility

    Medicaid Dental Services is a benefit that children and adults who are eligible for Medicaid can receive based on your:

    • Eligibility category
    • Age
    • Need
    APPLY FOR MEDICAID

    Apply online using COMPASS

    COMPASS is an online platform which makes it easy to apply for, or renew, your benefits.

    Apply via COMPASS
    See if you qualify

    Application Process

    To get assistance with dental services, you must be enrolled in Medicaid.

    HealthChoices/Managed Care program:

    If you are in the HealthChoices/Managed Care program, contact your managed care organization (MCO).

    Apply for Medicaid

    You can apply online, in-person, on the phone, or through the mail.

    Apply Online

    Use our quick, easy, and secure COMPASS website.

    Apply Online

    Apply by Telephone

    Call the Consumer Service Center for Health Care Coverage at 1-866-550-4355 

    1-866-550-4355

    Apply In-Person

    Your local county assistance office (CAO) have professionals that will help you apply.

    Find You County Assistance Office 

    Apply by Mail

    Download, fill out, and print a paper application then send it to your local County Assistance Office.

    Download a form (PDF)

    Frequently Asked Questions

    You can see any dentist that is enrolled with Medical Assistance and will accept your MA Access card. If you need help finding a dentist that accepts Medical Assistance, please visit www/enrollnow.net or contact the Medical Assistance Call Center (Monday-Friday: 8 a.m-4:30 p.m.) at 1-800-537-8862.

    You can visit any dentist that signs up with your MCO. For help finding a dentist, please visit www.enrollnow.net or call your MCO's member services department or ask to speak to a special needs representative in your MCO's Special Needs Unit.

    Contact

    Find the answers you need by contacting a knowledgeable Medicaid/Medical Assistance professional.

    COMPASS Account

    Having issues with your COMPASS Account? Find answers and contact information specifically about COMPASS. 

    Issues with COMPASS

    Your County Assistance Office

    Find Your County Assistance Office

    DHS HelpLine

    Call the DHS HelpLine at 1-800-692-7462; TDD (800) 451-5886 wait times will vary. 

    1-800-692-7462

    Contact your Managed Care Organization 

    You can also contact your Managed Care Organization to learn more.

    Find your MCO