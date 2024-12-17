About Medicaid: Dental Services
From preventive care to essential treatments, dental services under Medicaid aim to promote healthy smiles and to enhance oral health among for low-income Pennsylvanians.
Medicaid Dental Services for Children:
Medicaid Dental Services covers all medically necessary dental services for enrolled children.
This includes:
- Exams
- Fluoride treatment
- sealants
- Teeth cleanings
- X-rays
- Cavity fillings
- Root canals
- Extractions
- Dentures
- Gum disease treatment
- Crowns
- Other Services
Medicaid Dental Services for Adults:
Adults enrolled in Medicaid are eligible for exams, x-rays, teeth cleanings, cavity fillings, dentures, extractions, and other surgical procedures and emergency services related to treatment for symptoms and pain. Some adults may be eligible for other dental services.
Eligibility
Medicaid Dental Services is a benefit that children and adults who are eligible for Medicaid can receive based on your:
- Eligibility category
- Age
- Need
Application Process
To get assistance with dental services, you must be enrolled in Medicaid.
HealthChoices/Managed Care program:
If you are in the HealthChoices/Managed Care program, contact your managed care organization (MCO).
Frequently Asked Questions
You can see any dentist that is enrolled with Medical Assistance and will accept your MA Access card. If you need help finding a dentist that accepts Medical Assistance, please visit www/enrollnow.net or contact the Medical Assistance Call Center (Monday-Friday: 8 a.m-4:30 p.m.) at 1-800-537-8862.
You can visit any dentist that signs up with your MCO. For help finding a dentist, please visit www.enrollnow.net or call your MCO's member services department or ask to speak to a special needs representative in your MCO's Special Needs Unit.