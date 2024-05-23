Apply for the State Blind Pension Program

Eligibility
Recipients must qualify and meet visual requirements. Eligibility will be determined by your local county assistance office (CAO).
To be eligible, you must meet the following requirements:
- Your visual acuity in your better eye with corrective lens must not exceed 3/60 or 10/200.
- The combined value of your real and personal property may not exceed $7,500.
- Your annual net income, including the Blind Pension payment, may not exceed $4,260.
- You must be a resident of Pennsylvania.
- You must be at least 21 years old.
Other Benefits
You can apply for other benefits using downloadable applications, or by going to the COMPASS web site, which is the online application resource for cash assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program (SNAP), child care, health care coverage, home heating assistance (LIHEAP), school meals, SelectPlan for Women and long-term living services.