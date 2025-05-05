Get Emergency Alerts

Avoid Unreliable Sources

Nowadays, it is all too easy to unknowingly believe and spread misinformation.

It is typical to see amateur weather sleuths share their forecasts as fact, and bad actors now use AI to conjure up fake scenes of disasters and emergencies.

Things get even darker in the aftermath of a disaster, when it is common for scammers to jump in to take advantage of a scary and confusing situation.

The first step to protecting yourself is to be aware of these issues. Another thing you can do is follow reliable sources now, so they show up with the information you need when it counts.