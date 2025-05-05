Get Emergency Alerts

Overview
There's a variety of ways to get reliable emergency alerts. Having at least two reliable sources for alerts keeps you aware of your surroundings and ultimately protects you and the people you care about.
Reliable Ways to Get Alerts
Alerts come in different forms. Options include:
Avoid Unreliable Sources
Nowadays, it is all too easy to unknowingly believe and spread misinformation.
It is typical to see amateur weather sleuths share their forecasts as fact, and bad actors now use AI to conjure up fake scenes of disasters and emergencies.
Things get even darker in the aftermath of a disaster, when it is common for scammers to jump in to take advantage of a scary and confusing situation.
The first step to protecting yourself is to be aware of these issues. Another thing you can do is follow reliable sources now, so they show up with the information you need when it counts.
Social Media Resources
Follow official accounts for breaking information on social media.
Your State Government
These state accounts work to provide helpful updates during a disaster or emergency: