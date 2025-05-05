Get Emergency Alerts

Skip to agency navigation
    Overview

    There's a variety of ways to get reliable emergency alerts. Having at least two reliable sources for alerts keeps you aware of your surroundings and ultimately protects you and the people you care about.

    Reliable Ways to Get Alerts

    Alerts come in different forms. Options include:

    Local News

    Download local news apps, tune in, and follow reliable organizations on social media for updates.

    Weather Apps

    Browse apps from trustworthy sources for weather alerts straight to your phone.

    Social Media

    Social media is a great place for breaking information. Just be sure to follow trustworthy sources.

    NOAA radio

    NOAA weather radios are always reliable, even in major disasters. Crank radios don't even need a power source.

    Avoid Unreliable Sources

    Nowadays, it is all too easy to unknowingly believe and spread misinformation.

    It is typical to see amateur weather sleuths share their forecasts as fact, and bad actors now use AI to conjure up fake scenes of disasters and emergencies.

    Things get even darker in the aftermath of a disaster, when it is common for scammers to jump in to take advantage of a scary and confusing situation.

    The first step to protecting yourself is to be aware of these issues. Another thing you can do is follow reliable sources now, so they show up with the information you need when it counts.

    Social Media Resources

    Follow official accounts for breaking information on social media.

    Your State Government

    These state accounts work to provide helpful updates during a disaster or emergency: