Help Your Community Prepare for Disasters

About the Program
Community Emergency Response Teams across the U.S. train volunteers in basic disaster response skills, such as:
- Fire safety
- Light search and rescue
- Organizing teams
- Disaster Medical Operations
Because this is a nationwide effort, the way each group approaches disasters is consistent and reliable.
Who Can Volunteer?
In addition to general community trainings, Community Emergency Response Teams have specialized programs for teens, college campuses, and workplaces — making it possible for almost anyone to get involved.
We kind of just immediately jumped into action and knew exactly what to do. We've been prepared so well that whenever we're put into these situations, we don't think about 'Can I do this?' We do it, because we've had the training and we know that we can.
— Rance P., Teen Community Emergency Response Team volunteer
Get Involved
Reach out to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. We'd be happy to connect you with your local Community Emergency Response Team and help you get started.
Join the Volunteer Registry
If you so choose, you also have the option to join Pennsylvania's confidential registry of disaster volunteers.