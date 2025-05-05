Volunteer to Help PA Recover from Disasters

Overview
When you register with the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Pennsylvania, or SERVPA, it lets us know that you are open to volunteering in case of emergency.
Adding your name to the registry does not mean you will be called upon for certain, and it also doesn't mean that you must participate if called.
Register
Registration is easy! Simply submit the online form.
If you already have an organization in mind, you can choose it from the organization dropdown menu.
Then, you'll just need to enter your contact information and answer a few more questions to join the registry.