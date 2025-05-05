Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Ready PA

    Volunteer to Help PA Recover from Disasters

    Join the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers, and help communities respond to and recover from disasters.

    Sign Up
    A group of people wear red 'Volunteer' vests.

    Overview

    When you register with the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Pennsylvania, or SERVPA, it lets us know that you are open to volunteering in case of emergency.

    Adding your name to the registry does not mean you will be called upon for certain, and it also doesn't mean that you must participate if called.

    Register

    Registration is easy! Simply submit the online form.

    If you already have an organization in mind, you can choose it from the organization dropdown menu.

    Then, you'll just need to enter your contact information and answer a few more questions to join the registry.

    Register Now

    Contact Us

    Need help or have questions? Send us an email. We'd be happy to connect you with more information.

    Email Us